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5H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Coody has not competed in the Memorial Tournament in the last five years as he prepares to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club June 4-7. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Scottie Scheffler looking to repeat after his 10-under victory in 2025.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    At The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Coody has not competed in the Memorial Tournament in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-67-68-69-536.500
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-65-69-67-1536.875
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-70-71-66-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-70-70-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-65-73-957.556
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenW/D70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5567-73-74-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-83+14--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-70+5--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.528 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4740.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.112-0.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.413-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2820.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4550.554

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.474 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.112 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 24.95% of the time.
    • Coody has earned 651 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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