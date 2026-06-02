Sleeper Picks: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
4 Min Read
Winning Wagers: Top five bets that cashed at Charles Schwab
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Outright
Harris English (+6600) ... Anytime that this market is included in Sleepers and Scottie Scheffler is in the field, I’m compelled to share the reminder that whoever is endorsed to win here has to get by the top-ranked player in the world, not to mention all of the other 14 in my Power Rankings. I’m also compelled to disclose that the next time a Sleeper endorsed in this market wins, it’ll be the first. So, apologies are in order in advance to the 36-year-old, five-time PGA TOUR winner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, but English prefers the toughest tracks, which Muirfield Village Golf Club unequivocally is. He’s delivered three top 10s in seven tries on it, the tail of the trio a personal-best and steady T12 last year during which his sublime putting was on display. He’ll need his irons to play along, but his balanced bag has delivered eight top 25s this year. So, while shopping in other markets hits as more advisable, there’s more than enough meat on the bone to reach in this one.
Top 5
Nicolai Højgaard (+940) ... After connecting with Mac Meissner at +1125 for a T3 in this market at the Charles Schwab Challenge, this week’s focus turns to the 25-year-old Dane with, count ‘em, four top-five finishes worldwide this year. His most recent was at Quail Hollow Golf Club in what was his debut at the Truist Championship. He’s appeared once at Muirfield Village, missing the cut in 2023, but that’s a long time ago relative to his learning curve on the PGA TOUR. The test favors his weakness in finding fairways, and then it rewards his strengths on approach and around and on greens. Slots fifth in par-5 scoring and seventh in adjusted scoring.
Top 10
Gary Woodland (+410) ... Back in an older iteration of Sleepers, this would be cheating, but now it’s all about value. I share that perspective because I expected to find him much higher on the board, as in much shorter for this finish fresh off a T6 at the Charles Schwab. It was his second top 10 since his emotional return to the winner’s circle in Houston in late March. Both were on tracks that require shot-shaping – Harbour Town and Colonial Country Club – but he’s no stranger to Muirfield Village. He hasn’t had a top 10 here in a decade, but he also hasn’t appeared in three years. The reception he’ll have received after ending his hiatus no doubt will be as fulfilling as any, but he’s no ceremonial figure. His proficiency off the tee will play into an above-average approach game and a reliably strong putting stroke.
Gary Woodland holes 34-foot shot for birdie on No. 8 at Charles Schwab
Top 20
Tony Finau (+310) ... Once upon a time, these odds for this finish at Muirfield Village (or pretty much anywhere) would’ve been a no-brainer for a full unit, but the 36-year-old has tumbled outside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking with a gradual regression of form across the past year. He’s competitive at 78th in the FedExCup, but that probably surprises some avid fans given that he hasn’t contended in a long time. The best of his four top 20s this season was a T6 just two weeks ago at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he had no worse than a T13 in three prior trips. And while the same logic applies to lean into a top 20 last week at Colonial, where he has a sparkling record but missed the cut, these odds to deliver a sixth top 20 in his 10th try at the Memorial demand consideration.
Top 30
Ryan Fox (+198) ... The Kiwi is back on track after his bout with kidney stones the week of THE PLAYERS Championship in mid-March. After missing the cut in his first two starts upon returning, he connected for top 30s in his next two, both Signature Events. In his last start, he missed that bubble by one stroke for a T35 at the PGA Championship. His positive results tend to be directly proportional with the challenge; that is, the harder it is, the better he plays relative to others. That’s moxie. Need more evidence? He finished T30 (2023) and T20 (2025) in his last two appearances at Muirfield Village.
Top 40
Tom Hoge (+180) ... DraftKings, ye of little faith. When this market was reviewed, there were only 11 golfers in plus money, and he was third-longest. It’s to be expected in a 72-man field, but the bet really is for him to make the cut and let it roll on the weekend because it’s mathematically possible that 80% of the field will pay it off. He arrives having cashed in seven straight, thrice for a top 40, including at similarly challenging Aronimink Golf Club for a T26 at the PGA Championship. He also recorded a personal-best T7 in his seventh trip to Muirfield Village last year, and when he had started to scuffle after a strong opening to the season.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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