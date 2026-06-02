Sleeper Picks: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Harris English (+6600) ... Anytime that this market is included in Sleepers and Scottie Scheffler is in the field, I’m compelled to share the reminder that whoever is endorsed to win here has to get by the top-ranked player in the world, not to mention all of the other 14 in my Power Rankings. I’m also compelled to disclose that the next time a Sleeper endorsed in this market wins, it’ll be the first. So, apologies are in order in advance to the 36-year-old, five-time PGA TOUR winner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, but English prefers the toughest tracks, which Muirfield Village Golf Club unequivocally is. He’s delivered three top 10s in seven tries on it, the tail of the trio a personal-best and steady T12 last year during which his sublime putting was on display. He’ll need his irons to play along, but his balanced bag has delivered eight top 25s this year. So, while shopping in other markets hits as more advisable, there’s more than enough meat on the bone to reach in this one.