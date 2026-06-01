Odds Outlook: Two-time defending champ Scottie Scheffler paces the field at the Memorial Tournament
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Scottie Scheffler defends his title at the Memorial
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and hosted by Jack Nicklaus kicks off a busy month of June on the PGA TOUR. Scottie Scheffler(+300), the two-time reigning champion at Muirfield Village Golf Club, is unsurprisingly the top choice at FanDuel Sportsbook as he chases his third straight title.
Scheffler will attempt to add his name to record books not only at the event, but also on TOUR. With a victory this week at the 7,569-yard, par-72 layout, he would join Tiger Woods as the only player to win the Memorial in three consecutive seasons. He would also become the first player on TOUR since Steve Stricker (John Deere Classic, 2009-11) to win the same event three times in a row. Scheffler, last a winner in 2026 at The American Express, finished second or third in four of his previous five starts on TOUR. On his previous three visits to Muirfield Village, only two players (Viktor Hovland and Denny McCarthy) have beaten him. In 2023, he fell one shot short of joining them in a playoff.
Scottie Scheffler defends his title at the Memorial
The Texan did not play last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge but earned solo third-place money two weeks ago at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Incredibly, he ranks in the top 15 of every Strokes Gained metric in 2026 yet has only one win to show for his consistent, full bag.
Rory McIlroy (+1000), the reigning two-time Masters champion, has not unlocked the code to crack Jack Nicklaus’ “Augusta of the North.” Yet. While Scheffler has mastered both Augusta National and Muirfiled Village, nobody recently has played Augusta National better than McIlroy. After missing the 2025 event in Dublin, Ohio, he returns to make his first appearance as a Masters champion this week. Making his 14th start, the career Grand Slam winner cashed in 11 of his previous 13 visits with five top-10 paydays. Fresh from two weeks off after earning T7 at the PGA Championship at a difficult Aronimink Golf Club, McIlroy should embrace the challenge outside the Ohio capital. Muirfield Village ranked in the top 10 of the most difficult courses on TOUR over the last six seasons.
Making his fifth consecutive start at Jack’s Place, Cameron Young (+1600) attempts to crack the top 10 for the first time. Twice a winner in 2026, Young solved difficult tests at TPC Sawgrass and the return to Trump National Doral, where he ran away from the field six weeks later. Between victories, he led on Sunday from the final group with McIlroy at Augusta National before sharing third-place money. Ranked fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green, he also sits sixth in SG: Approach and ranks seventh in Proximity. The putter on the slick, premium Bentgrass greens, among the best on TOUR, will have to fire.
Carson Young nearly aces No. 7 at THE CJ CUP
Xander Schauffele (+1800) and Ludvig Åberg (+1800) are both seeking their first victory at Muirfield Village and their first victories of 2026. Schauffele, who last won at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic in Japan, owns seven consecutive results here of T25 or better. He cashed T8 in 2024, his best finish and only top-10 payday. Excellent throughout the bag, he rounded out the podium (solo third) at THE PLAYERS Championship and pocketed top-10 money at both the Masters (T9) and the PGA Championship (T7), his previous start.
Åberg arrives fresh off his first attempt as a professional to tame Colonial Country Club at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Earning a check for T17 money was his ninth consecutive finish of T21 or better on TOUR. Only Scheffler gains more strokes on the field each round. Previously a winner at Torrey Pines South, his last victory on TOUR in 2025, the Swede also has success at Augusta National (T21-7th-2nd). On debut at Muirfield Village in 2024, he earned T5. In 2025, he posted his best loop, 66, to share 16th place.
Ludvig Åberg holes 130-yard approach for birdie on No. 12 at Charles Schwab
Red-hot Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200), the only three-time winner on TOUR this season, ranks only behind Scheffler in SG: Tee-to-Green in 2026. The Englishman batters Fairways (sixth) and Greens in Regulation (seventh), plus he can get up-and-down from anywhere (SG: Around the Green, eighth). His run of top-10 paydays at Muirfield Village was halted at two in a row after T31 in 2025 following T5 and T9, but he owns three top-10 paydays from five weekends in his career, including solo third in 2020.
With 19 consecutive cuts made on TOUR, Si Woo Kim (+2200) joins Scheffler (75), Hideki Matsuyama (24), Fitzpatrick (23) and Young (16) in the top five of longest streaks. The Korean, most recently a winner at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, is on the hunt for his fifth win on TOUR and was extremely close two weeks ago at TPC Craig Ranch. The 36- and 54-hole leader shot 65 from the final group on Sunday, circled 33 birdies for the week, but lost to Wyndham Clark. Kim makes his 11th consecutive start at Muirfield Village and has made the cut in eight straight, including a career-best payday of solo fourth in 2023.
Patrick Cantlay (+3000), the only other multiple-time winner in the field of 72 players, having won the event in 2019 and 2021. The Californian, who has not won on TOUR since the 2022 BMW Championship, also picked up a check for T3 in 2022 and fourth place in 2018. He missed the cut in 2024 but rebounded with T12 in 2025.
Russell Henley (+3000) birdied the final three holes of regulation and the first playoff hole Sunday to win the Charles Schwab Challenge. After posting 1 over on the front nine, he put the pedal to the metal with 31 (4 under) on the inward nine to force overtime. His approach to 5 feet and subsequent birdie putt knocked out Eric Cole (+15000) to earn his sixth PGA TOUR victory. Henley signed for T5 at Muirfield Village in 2025, his best result in nine starts, and second top-10 result.
Former champions in the Memorial field include:
- 2022: Billy Horschel (+35000)
- 2014: Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)
- 2010: Justin Rose (+6500)
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3000: Tommy Fleetwood
- +3300: Ben Griffin
- +4000: Robert MacIntyre, Sam Burns, Min Woo Lee
- +4500: Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler
- +5000: Maverick McNealy
- +5500: Jordan Spieth, J.J. Spaun
- +6000: Chris Gotterup, Harris English, Adam Scott, Nicolai Højgaard
- +6500: Jake Knapp, Alex Smalley, Kurt Kityama
- +7000: Sepp Straka
- +8000: Shane Lowry, Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai
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