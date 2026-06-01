Odds Outlook: Two-time defending champ Scottie Scheffler paces the field at the Memorial Tournament

Scheffler will attempt to add his name to record books not only at the event, but also on TOUR. With a victory this week at the 7,569-yard, par-72 layout, he would join Tiger Woods as the only player to win the Memorial in three consecutive seasons. He would also become the first player on TOUR since Steve Stricker (John Deere Classic, 2009-11) to win the same event three times in a row. Scheffler, last a winner in 2026 at The American Express, finished second or third in four of his previous five starts on TOUR. On his previous three visits to Muirfield Village, only two players (Viktor Hovland and Denny McCarthy) have beaten him. In 2023, he fell one shot short of joining them in a playoff.