Corey Conners betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Corey Conners returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off June 4-7, 2026. Conners finished tied for 25th at 4-over in his most recent appearance at this event last year.
Conners' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|73-73-71-75
|+4
|2024
|T20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|2023
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|2022
|T13
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|2021
|T53
|74-69-74-77
|+6
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-70
|+3
|10.5
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|73-69-74-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|67-69-73-71
|-4
|9.5
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|75-73-71-75
|+6
|14.625
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|54
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-67-72-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-74-72-72
|-1
|25.3
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-69-70-70
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|70-75-74-67
|-2
|5.625
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
- Conners has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.128
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.452
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.146
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.282
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.153
|0.077
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.128 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.452 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
- Conners has earned 309 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.