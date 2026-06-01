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3H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners returns to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off June 4-7, 2026. Conners finished tied for 25th at 4-over in his most recent appearance at this event last year.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Conners' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2573-73-71-75+4
    2024T2068-76-76-71+3
    2023MC77-75+8
    2022T1369-73-74-69-3
    2021T5374-69-74-77+6

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-70+310.5
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-70-72-327.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3073-69-74-67-527.438
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5567-69-73-71-49.5
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4975-73-71-75+614.625
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1469-69-70-71-554
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-67-72-74-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-74-72-72-125.3
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-69-70-70-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7070-75-74-67-25.625

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
    • Conners has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.128-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4520.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.146-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.2820.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.1530.077

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.128 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.452 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
    • Conners has earned 309 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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