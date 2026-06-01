Power Rankings: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

The World Golf Hall of Famer gives those who sign up to do battle room off the tee, but contrary to conventional wisdom, it checks in among the lowest in distance of all drives as compared to all other courses the PGA TOUR visits. Primary rough that’s allowed to grow to at least 4¼ inches is one deterrent, but so are the relatively cozy 5,000-square-foot greens. Oh, and they’re groomed to exceed 13 feet on the Stimpmeter if reached fairly on a given day ... or two ... or three ... or four.