Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
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Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the fourth hole tee box during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7. Cantlay looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at even par.
Cantlay's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|72-73-69-74
|E
|2024
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|2023
|T30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|2022
|T3
|72-69-69-71
|-7
|2021
|1
|69-67-68-71
|-13
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of even par.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won the tournament at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|70-69-74-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|133.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-64-68-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|77-67-66-73
|-5
|101.667
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|70-69-71-67
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-65-73
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-71-69-65
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 1.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.437
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.271
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.355
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.084
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.980
|1.217
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.271 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks fifth with a 12.50% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Cantlay has earned 692 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (39th) and has averaged 0.980 Strokes Gained: Total (17th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.