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5H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

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Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the fourth hole tee box during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the fourth hole tee box during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay returns to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, set to tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 4-7. Cantlay looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at even par.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Cantlay's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1272-73-69-74E
    2024MC75-76+7
    2023T3071-67-74-78+2
    2022T372-69-69-71-7
    2021169-67-68-71-13

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of even par.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won the tournament at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-69-74-68+123.083
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1072-68-66-69-9133.333
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-64-68-72-11163.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1277-67-66-73-5101.667
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT770-69-71-67-782.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-70-70-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-77+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3772-70-65-73-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-71-69-65-1785.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 1.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4370.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2710.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3550.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0840.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9801.217

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.271 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks fifth with a 12.50% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • Cantlay has earned 692 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (39th) and has averaged 0.980 Strokes Gained: Total (17th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
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