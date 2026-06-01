The First Look: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

FIELD NOTES: Scheffler returns to action looking to do something on TOUR that hasn’t been done in a decade-and-a-half – complete a three-peat at the same event. The two-time defending champion has seen Muirfield Village as a happy hunting ground the last few years and will now look to become the first golfer on TOUR since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic in 2009-11 to win the same event three years in a row. Scheffler is coming off a solo third at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. … Rory McIlroy is back at the Memorial for the first time since 2024. The Masters winner had recorded four straight top-20 finishes at Muirfield Village before missing the event last year. His best result at the event came in 2016, when he finished T4. … Nos. 2 and 3 in the FedExCup standings – Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick, respectively – are set to tee it up for the first time since the PGA Championship. It’s been a tremendous start to 2026 for the duo, who have notched five wins combined. Fitzpatrick has had three top-10 finishes at the Memorial in his career, while Young’s best-ever result at Muirfield Village came last year. … Ludvig Åberg is looking to continue his fabulous springtime stretch of results. Åberg has just one finish outside the top 20 in his last nine starts (and it was a T21), and in that mix were six top-eight results. Åberg finished T5 in his debut at the Memorial in 2024. … Russell Henley is looking to continue his run of tremendous play so far in 2026 on another big TOUR stage. Henley, last week’s winner at the Charles Schwab Challenge, has three other top 10s this year, including a T3 at the Masters and a T5 at the Memorial last year.