The Five: Which top players are fighting for U.S. Open qualification?

The reigning Rookie of the Year is not yet in the U.S. Open. That comes as a bit of a surprise, given his solid play this season and his inclusion in many Signature Events. He showed his merit at the PGA Championship, tied for third after 36 holes. Had Potgieter maintained that position, he would have automatically qualified for the U.S. Open, but he fell back on the weekend and finished outside the top 30. Now he’s fighting for a spot in the third major of the season.