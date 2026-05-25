Max Greyserman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Max Greyserman of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman finished tied for 22nd at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Greyserman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|71-62-65-67
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-71-70-66
|-7
|13.956
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|74-70-74-67
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|68-66-70-73
|-7
|41.000
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.733 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 1.045 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.242
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.202
|0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.039
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.058
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.057
|1.045
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.242 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a 0.202 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.68% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.