PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman finished tied for 22nd at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Greyserman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2270-67-71-68-4
    2024MC73-73+6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT971-62-65-67-1970.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1468-69-71-70-290.000
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-71-70-66-713.956
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-72-68-418.023
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-77+12--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1874-70-74-67-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2468-66-70-73-741.000

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.733 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged 1.045 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.2420.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2020.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0390.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.058-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.0571.045

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.242 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a 0.202 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 23.68% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    Haotong Li betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    Davis Riley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW