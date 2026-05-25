Max Greyserman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Greyserman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.

Greyserman has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.733 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.