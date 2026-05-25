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5H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States and J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Max Homa of the United States and J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Max Homa missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024, posting scores of 78-69 for a total of 7-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on his recent form at this Fort Worth venue.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Homa's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-69+7
    2023T967-69-71-69-4
    2022T2369-69-73-68-1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 4-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-70-72-70+110.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3870-72-72-70-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6970-70-74-69-15.875
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT972-70-71-67-8187.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-72-70-73-226.100
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1373-66-69-67-956.250
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3770-66-73-71-421.563

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
    • Homa has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.086 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -0.893 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0310.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.372-1.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.186-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0690.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.459-0.893

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.031 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a -0.372 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.58% of the time.
    • Homa has earned 355 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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