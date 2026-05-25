Max Homa betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Homa has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.

Homa has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.086 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.