Max Homa betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Max Homa of the United States and J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Max Homa missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024, posting scores of 78-69 for a total of 7-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on his recent form at this Fort Worth venue.
Homa's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|2023
|T9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|2022
|T23
|69-69-73-68
|-1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 4-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-70-72-70
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|70-70-74-69
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|187.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-72-70-73
|-2
|26.100
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|73-66-69-67
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|70-66-73-71
|-4
|21.563
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.086 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -0.893 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.031
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.372
|-1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.186
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.069
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.459
|-0.893
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.031 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a -0.372 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.58% of the time.
- Homa has earned 355 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.