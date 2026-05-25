The First Look: Charles Schwab Challenge

FIELD NOTES: Ludvig Åberg returns to action on TOUR after finishing T4 at the PGA Championship. Åberg has notched six top-10 finishes on TOUR so far this season and all six have come in his last seven weeks – including three in a row. This is Åberg’s tournament debut. … In all, there are seven golfers in the top 20 of the Official World Golf Ranking who are teeing it up at Colonial including Åberg, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and last year’s winner Ben Griffin. … Griffin is looking to become the first golfer since Ben Hogan all the way back in the 1950s to successfully defend his title at Colonial. … This marks Thomas’ return to the Charles Schwab Challenge for the first time since 2022, where he missed the cut. Thomas comes into the week after a T4 at the PGA Championship. … Speaking of returns after the PGA Championship, Alex Smalley is also back on TOUR after his dream-like run at Aronimink Golf Club, where Smalley was in the final group for both Saturday and Sunday. Smalley has recorded six top-25 finishes in a row heading into this week including two T2s (at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the PGA). … There are plenty of other notables teeing it up at Colonial including Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland. Fowler, too, is on his own little springtime heater – he had three top-10 finishes in a row heading into the PGA Championship and would have dialed up another solid result had it not been for a final-round 75 at TPC Craig Ranch. … Among the past champs in the field are Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo and Chris Kirk.