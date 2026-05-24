Points and payouts: See what each player earned at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch
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Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at THE CJ CUP
Wyndham Clark collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.85 million with the win.
Wyndham Clark collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.85 million with the win.
Apparently, all Wyndham Clark does now is close with 60s to win PGA TOUR events.
Clark crafted a bogey-free 11-under 60 in his final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson to post 30-under 254, three better than Si Woo Kim, who led outright after the second and third rounds.
It’s Clark’s fourth career title on the PGA TOUR. When he secured his third, it also was with a 60 in the third round of the weather-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024. With this one at TPC Craig Ranch, he banks $1,854,000 of a record prize fund of $10.3 million.
Scroll or swipe past the table for more details on the outcome in the Dallas Metroplex.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Wyndham Clark
|254 / -30
|500.000
|$1,854,000.00
|2
|Si Woo Kim
|257 / -27
|300.000
|$1,122,700.00
|3
|Scottie Scheffler
|259 / -25
|190.000
|$710,700.00
|4
|Jackson Suber
|261 / -23
|135.000
|$504,700.00
|5
|Keith Mitchell
|262 / -22
|110.000
|$422,300.00
|T6
|Tony Finau
|264 / -20
|91.667
|$347,625.00
|T6
|Zach Bauchou
|264 / -20
|91.667
|$347,625.00
|T6
|Tom Hoge
|264 / -20
|91.667
|$347,625.00
|T9
|Johnny Keefer
|265 / -19
|70.000
|$260,075.00
|T9
|Jesper Svensson
|265 / -19
|70.000
|$260,075.00
|T9
|Max Greyserman
|265 / -19
|70.000
|$260,075.00
|T9
|Sungjae Im
|265 / -19
|70.000
|$260,075.00
|T9
|Stephan Jaeger
|265 / -19
|70.000
|$260,075.00
|T14
|Taylor Moore
|266 / -18
|55.000
|$187,975.00
|T14
|Blades Brown
|266 / -18
|n/a (non-member)
|$187,975.00
|T14
|Brooks Koepka
|266 / -18
|55.000
|$187,975.00
|17
|Ben Silverman
|267 / -17
|51.000
|$167,375.00
|18
|S.Y. Noh
|268 / -16
|49.000
|$157,075.00
|T19
|Garrick Higgo
|269 / -15
|36.875
|$100,596.67
|T19
|Jordan Spieth
|269 / -15
|36.875
|$100,596.67
|T19
|A.J. Ewart
|269 / -15
|36.875
|$100,596.67
|T19
|Seamus Power
|269 / -15
|36.875
|$100,596.67
|T19
|Pierceson Coody
|269 / -15
|36.875
|$100,596.67
|T19
|Peter Malnati
|269 / -15
|36.875
|$100,596.67
|T19
|Rico Hoey
|269 / -15
|36.875
|$100,596.67
|T19
|Ryo Hisatsune
|269 / -15
|36.875
|$100,596.67
|T19
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|269 / -15
|36.875
|$100,596.67
|T19
|Kensei Hirata
|269 / -15
|36.875
|$100,596.67
|T19
|Steven Fisk
|269 / -15
|36.875
|$100,596.67
|T19
|Erik van Rooyen
|269 / -15
|36.875
|$100,596.67
|T31
|Eric Cole
|270 / -14
|22.429
|$58,930.71
|T31
|Luke Clanton
|270 / -14
|22.429
|$58,930.71
|T31
|Mac Meissner
|270 / -14
|22.429
|$58,930.71
|T31
|Doug Ghim
|270 / -14
|22.429
|$58,930.71
|T31
|Mark Hubbard
|270 / -14
|22.429
|$58,930.71
|T31
|Sam Ryder
|270 / -14
|22.429
|$58,930.71
|T31
|Chris Kirk
|270 / -14
|22.429
|$58,930.71
|T38
|Emiliano Grillo
|271 / -13
|17.500
|$47,895.00
|T38
|Chan Kim
|271 / -13
|17.500
|$47,895.00
|T40
|Neal Shipley
|272 / -12
|13.071
|$38,625.00
|T40
|Adrien Saddier
|272 / -12
|13.071
|$38,625.00
|T40
|Matthieu Pavon
|272 / -12
|13.071
|$38,625.00
|T40
|Tyler Duncan
|272 / -12
|13.071
|$38,625.00
|T40
|Luke List
|272 / -12
|13.071
|$38,625.00
|T40
|Camilo Villegas
|272 / -12
|13.071
|$38,625.00
|T40
|Austin Eckroat
|272 / -12
|13.071
|$38,625.00
|T47
|Dan Brown
|273 / -11
|8.500
|$26,971.29
|T47
|Fabián Gómez
|273 / -11
|8.500
|$26,971.29
|T47
|Taylor Pendrith
|273 / -11
|8.500
|$26,971.29
|T47
|John Parry
|273 / -11
|8.500
|$26,971.29
|T47
|Justin Lower
|273 / -11
|8.500
|$26,971.29
|T47
|Patrick Fishburn
|273 / -11
|8.500
|$26,971.29
|T47
|Patrick Rodgers
|273 / -11
|8.500
|$26,971.29
|T54
|Adam Svensson
|274 / -10
|5.860
|$23,999.00
|T54
|Tom Kim
|274 / -10
|5.860
|$23,999.00
|T54
|Jeffrey Kang
|274 / -10
|5.860
|$23,999.00
|T54
|Charley Hoffman
|274 / -10
|5.860
|$23,999.00
|T54
|Troy Merritt
|274 / -10
|5.860
|$23,999.00
|T59
|Chad Ramey
|275 / -9
|5.000
|$23,175.00
|T59
|Jonathan Byrd
|275 / -9
|5.000
|$23,175.00
|T59
|Jordan Smith
|275 / -9
|5.000
|$23,175.00
|T62
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|276 / -8
|4.300
|$22,454.00
|T62
|Yongjun Bae
|276 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$22,454.00
|T62
|Rasmus Højgaard
|276 / -8
|4.300
|$22,454.00
|T62
|Hank Lebioda
|276 / -8
|4.300
|$22,454.00
|66
|Mackenzie Hughes
|277 / -7
|3.800
|$21,939.00
|T67
|Lanto Griffin
|279 / -5
|3.500
|$21,630.00
|T67
|John VanDerLaan
|279 / -5
|3.500
|$21,630.00
|69
|Zac Blair
|280 / -4
|3.200
|$21,321.00
|70
|Danny Willett
|281 / -3
|3.000
|$21,115.00
The redesign of TPC Craig Ranch wasn’t intended to elicit a similarly vulnerable test as its predecessor but Clark’s aggregate fell just one stroke shy of matching Scottie Scheffler’s record in what was the final iteration of the course before Lanny Wadkins and his team went to work on a seven-month project last year. Scheffler prevailed by eight shots, while four this year finished at 23 under or lower.
Long known as a terrific putter, that reputation attached to Clark had been fading due to an extended stretch of poor form with the flatstick. Not anymore. Clark led the field of 70 who cashed at TPC Craig Ranch in numerous metrics on the new bentgrass greens.
This win bumps Clark 48 spots in the FedExCup rankings to 34th. He’ll also return to the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. He started the year inside that bubble, but was 75th upon arrival in McKinney, Texas.
Clark also locked up starts in the remaining two Signature Events this season. As the winner of the 2023 U.S. Open, he’s exempt into that major through 2033, The Open Championship through 2027, and THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters and PGA Championship through 2028.
Kim signed for a 6-under 65 but settled for second place to Clark’s blistering pace. The runner-up also shot a 60 in the second round.
Scheffler checked up in third, another two strokes back. It’s his third podium finish in his last four starts and sixth of the season.
And while he didn’t win, 19-year-old Blades Brown finished in a three-way share of 14th place that nonetheless served as an achievement. It’s notable because he needed a solo 21st or better to secure Special Temporary Membership. Now that he has, he’s eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions and unlimited starts for the remainder of the season. He’ll also be added to the conditional reorder category (No. 41) after the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open in three weeks.