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26M AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch

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Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at THE CJ CUP

Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at THE CJ CUP

Wyndham Clark collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.85 million with the win.

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Wyndham Clark collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.85 million with the win.

    Apparently, all Wyndham Clark does now is close with 60s to win PGA TOUR events.

    Clark crafted a bogey-free 11-under 60 in his final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson to post 30-under 254, three better than Si Woo Kim, who led outright after the second and third rounds.

    It’s Clark’s fourth career title on the PGA TOUR. When he secured his third, it also was with a 60 in the third round of the weather-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024. With this one at TPC Craig Ranch, he banks $1,854,000 of a record prize fund of $10.3 million.

    Scroll or swipe past the table for more details on the outcome in the Dallas Metroplex.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Wyndham Clark254 / -30500.000$1,854,000.00
    2Si Woo Kim257 / -27300.000$1,122,700.00
    3Scottie Scheffler259 / -25190.000$710,700.00
    4Jackson Suber261 / -23135.000$504,700.00
    5Keith Mitchell262 / -22110.000$422,300.00
    T6Tony Finau264 / -2091.667$347,625.00
    T6Zach Bauchou264 / -2091.667$347,625.00
    T6Tom Hoge264 / -2091.667$347,625.00
    T9Johnny Keefer265 / -1970.000$260,075.00
    T9Jesper Svensson265 / -1970.000$260,075.00
    T9Max Greyserman265 / -1970.000$260,075.00
    T9Sungjae Im265 / -1970.000$260,075.00
    T9Stephan Jaeger265 / -1970.000$260,075.00
    T14Taylor Moore266 / -1855.000$187,975.00
    T14Blades Brown266 / -18n/a (non-member)$187,975.00
    T14Brooks Koepka266 / -1855.000$187,975.00
    17Ben Silverman267 / -1751.000$167,375.00
    18S.Y. Noh268 / -1649.000$157,075.00
    T19Garrick Higgo269 / -1536.875$100,596.67
    T19Jordan Spieth269 / -1536.875$100,596.67
    T19A.J. Ewart269 / -1536.875$100,596.67
    T19Seamus Power269 / -1536.875$100,596.67
    T19Pierceson Coody269 / -1536.875$100,596.67
    T19Peter Malnati269 / -1536.875$100,596.67
    T19Rico Hoey269 / -1536.875$100,596.67
    T19Ryo Hisatsune269 / -1536.875$100,596.67
    T19Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen269 / -1536.875$100,596.67
    T19Kensei Hirata269 / -1536.875$100,596.67
    T19Steven Fisk269 / -1536.875$100,596.67
    T19Erik van Rooyen269 / -1536.875$100,596.67
    T31Eric Cole270 / -1422.429$58,930.71
    T31Luke Clanton270 / -1422.429$58,930.71
    T31Mac Meissner270 / -1422.429$58,930.71
    T31Doug Ghim270 / -1422.429$58,930.71
    T31Mark Hubbard270 / -1422.429$58,930.71
    T31Sam Ryder270 / -1422.429$58,930.71
    T31Chris Kirk270 / -1422.429$58,930.71
    T38Emiliano Grillo271 / -1317.500$47,895.00
    T38Chan Kim271 / -1317.500$47,895.00
    T40Neal Shipley272 / -1213.071$38,625.00
    T40Adrien Saddier272 / -1213.071$38,625.00
    T40Matthieu Pavon272 / -1213.071$38,625.00
    T40Tyler Duncan272 / -1213.071$38,625.00
    T40Luke List272 / -1213.071$38,625.00
    T40Camilo Villegas272 / -1213.071$38,625.00
    T40Austin Eckroat272 / -1213.071$38,625.00
    T47Dan Brown273 / -118.500$26,971.29
    T47Fabián Gómez273 / -118.500$26,971.29
    T47Taylor Pendrith273 / -118.500$26,971.29
    T47John Parry273 / -118.500$26,971.29
    T47Justin Lower273 / -118.500$26,971.29
    T47Patrick Fishburn273 / -118.500$26,971.29
    T47Patrick Rodgers273 / -118.500$26,971.29
    T54Adam Svensson274 / -105.860$23,999.00
    T54Tom Kim274 / -105.860$23,999.00
    T54Jeffrey Kang274 / -105.860$23,999.00
    T54Charley Hoffman274 / -105.860$23,999.00
    T54Troy Merritt274 / -105.860$23,999.00
    T59Chad Ramey275 / -95.000$23,175.00
    T59Jonathan Byrd275 / -95.000$23,175.00
    T59Jordan Smith275 / -95.000$23,175.00
    T62Thorbjørn Olesen276 / -84.300$22,454.00
    T62Yongjun Bae276 / -8n/a (non-member)$22,454.00
    T62Rasmus Højgaard276 / -84.300$22,454.00
    T62Hank Lebioda276 / -84.300$22,454.00
    66Mackenzie Hughes277 / -73.800$21,939.00
    T67Lanto Griffin279 / -53.500$21,630.00
    T67John VanDerLaan279 / -53.500$21,630.00
    69Zac Blair280 / -43.200$21,321.00
    70Danny Willett281 / -33.000$21,115.00

    The redesign of TPC Craig Ranch wasn’t intended to elicit a similarly vulnerable test as its predecessor but Clark’s aggregate fell just one stroke shy of matching Scottie Scheffler’s record in what was the final iteration of the course before Lanny Wadkins and his team went to work on a seven-month project last year. Scheffler prevailed by eight shots, while four this year finished at 23 under or lower.

    Long known as a terrific putter, that reputation attached to Clark had been fading due to an extended stretch of poor form with the flatstick. Not anymore. Clark led the field of 70 who cashed at TPC Craig Ranch in numerous metrics on the new bentgrass greens.

    This win bumps Clark 48 spots in the FedExCup rankings to 34th. He’ll also return to the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. He started the year inside that bubble, but was 75th upon arrival in McKinney, Texas.

    Clark also locked up starts in the remaining two Signature Events this season. As the winner of the 2023 U.S. Open, he’s exempt into that major through 2033, The Open Championship through 2027, and THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters and PGA Championship through 2028.

    Kim signed for a 6-under 65 but settled for second place to Clark’s blistering pace. The runner-up also shot a 60 in the second round.

    Scheffler checked up in third, another two strokes back. It’s his third podium finish in his last four starts and sixth of the season.

    And while he didn’t win, 19-year-old Blades Brown finished in a three-way share of 14th place that nonetheless served as an achievement. It’s notable because he needed a solo 21st or better to secure Special Temporary Membership. Now that he has, he’s eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions and unlimited starts for the remainder of the season. He’ll also be added to the conditional reorder category (No. 41) after the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open in three weeks.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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