Points and payouts: See what each player earned at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch

And while he didn’t win, 19-year-old Blades Brown finished in a three-way share of 14th place that nonetheless served as an achievement. It’s notable because he needed a solo 21st or better to secure Special Temporary Membership. Now that he has, he’s eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions and unlimited starts for the remainder of the season. He’ll also be added to the conditional reorder category (No. 41) after the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open in three weeks.