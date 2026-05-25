Odds Outlook: Ludvig Åberg favored by oddsmakers as TOUR returns to Colonial

Reigning champion Ben Griffin (+2200) highlights a quartet of players lurking behind the two favorites. Griffin, who earned his second career victory by one shot over Matti Schmid, became the second consecutive champion with a prior win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He was also the seventh consecutive winner at Colonial to rank in the top eight in SG: Putting. With three wins in calendar 2025, he arrives for his second of three title defenses this year. At the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he shared 10th and followed the next week at the Cadillac Championship with solo third, his only two top-10 results of the season. Last year, he earned T8 at the PGA Championship. This year, he collected a T14.