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4H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2022. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his prior performance at this Fort Worth venue.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Thomas's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC71-72+3
    2021T4072-66-71-69-2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Based on available data from 2021-2022, Thomas's best finish was tied for 40th in 2021 at 2-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-69-72-65-5300.000
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship1367-68-69-72-8110.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-73-70-69-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7776-75-70-66+33.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-74-71-73+219.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-69-73-68-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-79+14--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship6972-70-72-75+1--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT764-69-69-65-13--

    Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0060.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0130.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2850.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting87-0.013-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2910.427

    Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a 0.013 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Thomas has earned 695 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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