Justin Thomas betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Justin Thomas of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2022. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his prior performance at this Fort Worth venue.
Thomas's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2021
|T40
|72-66-71-69
|-2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Based on available data from 2021-2022, Thomas's best finish was tied for 40th in 2021 at 2-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-69-72-65
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|13
|67-68-69-72
|-8
|110.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|76-75-70-66
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-69-73-68
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-79
|+14
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|69
|72-70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|--
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.006
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.013
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.285
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.013
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.291
|0.427
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a 0.013 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Thomas has earned 695 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.