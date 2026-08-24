PGA TOUR this week: TOUR Championship facts and figures
2 Min Read
Golf is Hard | TOUR Championship
Key takeaways
- Dates: August 27-30, 2026
- Location: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
- Purse: $40 million
- First place: $10 million
- Defending champion: Tommy Fleetwood (18 under)
- Tournament single round scoring record: 60
Where is TOUR Championship played?
The TOUR Championship is played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The course was designed by Tom Bendelow and built in 1904.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Tom Bendelow
- Par: 70
- Yardage: 7,440 yards
Who are the past champions?
The recent winners showcase a mix of established stars and emerging talent. Here are the past five champions (note: Starting Strokes format was used from 2019-2024).
- 2025: Tommy Fleetwood (18 under)
- 2024: Scottie Scheffler (30 under)
- 2023: Viktor Hovland (27 under)
- 2022: Rory McIlroy (21 under)
- 2021: Patrick Cantlay (21 under)
Who's in the field this week at TOUR Championship?
The field includes 30 players who qualified through the FedExCup standings. The tournament features 28 players ranked in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings and all 25 players currently in the top 25 of the FedExCup standings. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood returns to defend his title at East Lake Golf Club.
- Tommy Fleetwood (defending champion)
- Scottie Scheffler (world No. 1, FedExCup leader)
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Wyndham Clark
- Cameron Young
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Gotterup
- Collin Morikawa
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $40 million
- First-place prize: $10 million
What are the scoring records at TOUR Championship?
- Best 18-hole score: 60 by Zach Johnson (round three, 2007)
- Latest hole-in-one: Harris English (round one, hole 15, 2021)
- Largest 54-hole lead: Nine strokes by Tom Lehman (1996)
- Largest margin of victory: Eight strokes by Tiger Woods (2007)
- Latest playoff: 2016 featuring Rory McIlroy, Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell
- Wire-to-wire winners: Tom Watson (1987), Curtis Strange (1988), Henrik Stenson (2013), Patrick Cantlay (2021) and Scottie Scheffler (2024)
- Best come-from-behind win: Camilo Villegas overcame a five-stroke deficit in 2008
What happened last year at TOUR Championship?
Tommy Fleetwood captured his first TOUR Championship title with an 18-under total. Fleetwood began the week T3 after an opening round of 6 under, then took a share of the lead after round two with a 7-under 63. He maintained his position through round three, shooting 3 under before securing the victory with a final-round 2-under 68. Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley finished T2, three strokes behind at 15 under. Corey Conners recorded the best round of the week with an 8-under 62 in the final round, moving up 12 positions to finish T4.
What's the weather forecast for TOUR Championship?
Thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and Friday, with heavy rain possible both days. Saturday and Sunday will offer improved conditions with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. The forecast shows highs ranging from the mid 80s to upper 80s throughout the week, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees, low of 71 degrees, 24% rain chance, light and variable winds
- Thursday: Thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees, low of 69 degrees, 71% rain chance, light and variable winds
- Friday: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 86 degrees, low of 69 degrees, 51% rain chance, light and variable winds
- Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 87 degrees, low of 70 degrees, 24% rain chance, winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph
- Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 88 degrees, low of 70 degrees, 24% rain chance, winds E at 5 to 10 mph
How to follow TOUR Championship
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN; 1-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-7 p.m., CBS
- Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 1:30-6 p.m., CBS
📱 Streaming (ESPN+)
- Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 12:15-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.