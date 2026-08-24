PGA TOUR this week: TOUR Championship facts and figures

Tommy Fleetwood captured his first TOUR Championship title with an 18-under total. Fleetwood began the week T3 after an opening round of 6 under, then took a share of the lead after round two with a 7-under 63. He maintained his position through round three, shooting 3 under before securing the victory with a final-round 2-under 68. Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley finished T2, three strokes behind at 15 under. Corey Conners recorded the best round of the week with an 8-under 62 in the final round, moving up 12 positions to finish T4.