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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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20D AGO

PGA TOUR this week: TOUR Championship facts and figures

2 Min Read

Latest

Golf is Hard | TOUR Championship

Golf is Hard | TOUR Championship

Key takeaways

  • Dates: August 27-30, 2026
  • Location: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Purse: $40 million
  • First place: $10 million
  • Defending champion: Tommy Fleetwood (18 under)
  • Tournament single round scoring record: 60

Where is TOUR Championship played?

The TOUR Championship is played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The course was designed by Tom Bendelow and built in 1904.

Course snapshot

  • Architect: Tom Bendelow
  • Par: 70
  • Yardage: 7,440 yards

Who are the past champions?

The recent winners showcase a mix of established stars and emerging talent. Here are the past five champions (note: Starting Strokes format was used from 2019-2024).

Who's in the field this week at TOUR Championship?

The field includes 30 players who qualified through the FedExCup standings. The tournament features 28 players ranked in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings and all 25 players currently in the top 25 of the FedExCup standings. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood returns to defend his title at East Lake Golf Club.

FIELD

What is the purse this week?

  • Total purse: $40 million
  • First-place prize: $10 million

What are the scoring records at TOUR Championship?

What happened last year at TOUR Championship?

Tommy Fleetwood captured his first TOUR Championship title with an 18-under total. Fleetwood began the week T3 after an opening round of 6 under, then took a share of the lead after round two with a 7-under 63. He maintained his position through round three, shooting 3 under before securing the victory with a final-round 2-under 68. Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley finished T2, three strokes behind at 15 under. Corey Conners recorded the best round of the week with an 8-under 62 in the final round, moving up 12 positions to finish T4.

What's the weather forecast for TOUR Championship?

Thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and Friday, with heavy rain possible both days. Saturday and Sunday will offer improved conditions with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. The forecast shows highs ranging from the mid 80s to upper 80s throughout the week, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

  • Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees, low of 71 degrees, 24% rain chance, light and variable winds
  • Thursday: Thunderstorms with a high of 85 degrees, low of 69 degrees, 71% rain chance, light and variable winds
  • Friday: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 86 degrees, low of 69 degrees, 51% rain chance, light and variable winds
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 87 degrees, low of 70 degrees, 24% rain chance, winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 88 degrees, low of 70 degrees, 24% rain chance, winds E at 5 to 10 mph

How to follow TOUR Championship

Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

📺 TV (ET)

  • Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN; 1-6 p.m., Golf Channel
  • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-7 p.m., CBS
  • Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 1:30-6 p.m., CBS

📱 Streaming (ESPN+)

  • Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 12:15-7 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

🎧 PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

📲 Live Scoring

  • Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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