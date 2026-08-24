21D AGO
Purse breakdown: TOUR Championship
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Highlights | Round 4 | TOUR Championship
The PGA TOUR heads to Atlanta, Georgia, for the TOUR Championship. East Lake Golf Club will host, with $40 million up for grabs. See below for the full purse breakdown.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|25.00%
|$10,000,000.00
|2
|12.50%
|$5,000,000.00
|$4,352,500.00
|$3,968,333.33
|$3,663,750.00
|$3,311,000.00
|$2,992,500.00
|$2,717,142.86
|$2,490,000.00
|$2,295,000.00
|$2,135,000.00
|3
|9.26%
|$3,705,000.00
|$3,452,500.00
|$3,218,333.33
|$2,888,750.00
|$2,591,000.00
|$2,336,666.67
|$2,131,428.57
|$1,956,875.00
|$1,816,666.67
|$1,701,000.00
|4
|8.00%
|$3,200,000.00
|$2,975,000.00
|$2,616,666.67
|$2,312,500.00
|$2,063,000.00
|$1,869,166.67
|$1,707,142.86
|$1,580,625.00
|$1,478,333.33
|$1,393,000.00
|5
|6.88%
|$2,750,000.00
|$2,325,000.00
|$2,016,666.67
|$1,778,750.00
|$1,603,000.00
|$1,458,333.33
|$1,349,285.71
|$1,263,125.00
|$1,192,222.22
|$1,132,000.00
|6
|4.75%
|$1,900,000.00
|$1,650,000.00
|$1,455,000.00
|$1,316,250.00
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,115,833.33
|$1,050,714.29
|$997,500.00
|$952,222.22
|$913,000.00
|7
|3.50%
|$1,400,000.00
|$1,232,500.00
|$1,121,666.67
|$1,025,000.00
|$959,000.00
|$909,166.67
|$868,571.43
|$833,750.00
|$803,333.33
|$773,500.00
|8
|2.66%
|$1,065,000.00
|$982,500.00
|$900,000.00
|$848,750.00
|$811,000.00
|$780,000.00
|$752,857.14
|$728,750.00
|$703,888.89
|$682,500.00
|9
|2.25%
|$900,000.00
|$817,500.00
|$776,666.67
|$747,500.00
|$723,000.00
|$700,833.33
|$680,714.29
|$658,750.00
|$640,000.00
|$623,500.00
|10
|1.84%
|$735,000.00
|$715,000.00
|$696,666.67
|$678,750.00
|$661,000.00
|$644,166.67
|$624,285.71
|$607,500.00
|$592,777.78
|$579,500.00
|11
|1.74%
|$695,000.00
|$677,500.00
|$660,000.00
|$642,500.00
|$626,000.00
|$605,833.33
|$589,285.71
|$575,000.00
|$562,222.22
|$550,500.00
|12
|1.65%
|$660,000.00
|$642,500.00
|$625,000.00
|$608,750.00
|$588,000.00
|$571,666.67
|$557,857.14
|$545,625.00
|$534,444.44
|$524,000.00
|13
|1.56%
|$625,000.00
|$607,500.00
|$591,666.67
|$570,000.00
|$554,000.00
|$540,833.33
|$529,285.71
|$518,750.00
|$508,888.89
|$499,500.00
|14
|1.48%
|$590,000.00
|$575,000.00
|$551,666.67
|$536,250.00
|$524,000.00
|$513,333.33
|$503,571.43
|$494,375.00
|$485,555.56
|$477,000.00
|15
|1.40%
|$560,000.00
|$532,500.00
|$518,333.33
|$507,500.00
|$498,000.00
|$489,166.67
|$480,714.29
|$472,500.00
|$464,444.44
|$457,000.00
|16
|1.26%
|$505,000.00
|$497,500.00
|$490,000.00
|$482,500.00
|$475,000.00
|$467,500.00
|$460,000.00
|$452,500.00
|$445,555.56
|$439,000.00
|17
|1.23%
|$490,000.00
|$482,500.00
|$475,000.00
|$467,500.00
|$460,000.00
|$452,500.00
|$445,000.00
|$438,125.00
|$431,666.67
|$426,000.00
|18
|1.19%
|$475,000.00
|$467,500.00
|$460,000.00
|$452,500.00
|$445,000.00
|$437,500.00
|$430,714.29
|$424,375.00
|$418,888.89
|$414,000.00
|19
|1.15%
|$460,000.00
|$452,500.00
|$445,000.00
|$437,500.00
|$430,000.00
|$423,333.33
|$417,142.86
|$411,875.00
|$407,222.22
|$403,000.00
|20
|1.11%
|$445,000.00
|$437,500.00
|$430,000.00
|$422,500.00
|$416,000.00
|$410,000.00
|$405,000.00
|$400,625.00
|$396,666.67
|$393,000.00
|21
|1.07%
|$430,000.00
|$422,500.00
|$415,000.00
|$408,750.00
|$403,000.00
|$398,333.33
|$394,285.71
|$390,625.00
|$387,222.22
|$384,000.00
|22
|1.04%
|$415,000.00
|$407,500.00
|$401,666.67
|$396,250.00
|$392,000.00
|$388,333.33
|$385,000.00
|$381,875.00
|$378,888.89
|23
|1.00%
|$400,000.00
|$395,000.00
|$390,000.00
|$386,250.00
|$383,000.00
|$380,000.00
|$377,142.86
|$374,375.00
|24
|0.97%
|$390,000.00
|$385,000.00
|$381,666.67
|$378,750.00
|$376,000.00
|$373,333.33
|$370,714.29
|25
|0.95%
|$380,000.00
|$377,500.00
|$375,000.00
|$372,500.00
|$370,000.00
|$367,500.00
|26
|0.94%
|$375,000.00
|$372,500.00
|$370,000.00
|$367,500.00
|$365,000.00
|27
|0.93%
|$370,000.00
|$367,500.00
|$365,000.00
|$362,500.00
|28
|0.91%
|$365,000.00
|$362,500.00
|$360,000.00
|29
|0.90%
|$360,000.00
|$357,500.00
|30
|0.89%
|$355,000.00
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.