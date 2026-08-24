Power Rankings: How do all 30 players rank at TOUR Championship?
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Running with Rick: Three longshots who can win the TOUR Championship
There are all kinds of scores in golf – eagle, par, bogey and snowman to name a few – but there’s nothing more important than the final score. That is embodied both literally and figuratively in the last leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. The winner of this week’s TOUR Championship will be crowned the FedExCup champion.
This also marks the conclusion of the first score of the Playoffs – that is, the 20th edition of the annual series. The TOUR Championship marks the 72nd tournament since it debuted in 2007. None other than 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods prevailed in the inaugural playing.
As it has throughout the history of the Playoffs, East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta serves as the host. Also per tradition, all 30 qualifiers are slotted below in this Power Rankings. Beneath them are details on the course, what awaits the winner, an early peek at the weather and much more.
The 2025 TOUR Championship turned back the clock in a couple of ways as it served as a coronation for Tommy Fleetwood, the Englishman who had never prevailed in a PGA TOUR event previously. He was the first to break through in this tournament in FedExCup Playoffs history. Chad Campbell was the last to record his maiden title in this event when it anchored the season in November 2003, but that was at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
Other than the fact that Campbell and Fleetwood both captured their first TOUR title in this tournament, both also did so in the fashion of standard stroke play across all 72 holes. In the most recent six years prior to Fleetwood’s win, Starting Strokes were employed, but this year’s edition is the second since they’ve been abandoned. Therefore, all 30 qualifiers open with an equal chance to prevail.
Three golfers from outside the top 30 entering the BMW Championship crashed into the bubble at Bellerive Country Club. They are Patrick Cantlay (second at the BMW), Gary Woodland (T4) and Robert MacIntyre (T7). Although Woodland started the Playoffs inside the number at 27th, Cantlay (42nd) and MacIntyre (31st) comprise this year’s cohort of the guys who opened the Playoffs needing to play their way in and not merely retain position.
For advancing to East Lake, all inside the top 30 have earned exemptions into the 2027 editions of the Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. All also are exempt as PGA TOUR members through 2028 if not already via another conduit. Those are full-season goals checked off, but one biggie remains in Atlanta.
The winner of the TOUR Championship is credited with an official PGA TOUR victory and banks $10 million in official earnings. (The total prize fund is $40 million.) He also will be exempt on the PGA TOUR as the FedExCup champion through 2031.
In addition to returning to a traditional format last year, East Lake also reverted to a stock par 70. It had played as a par 71 in the debut of architect Andrew Green’s restoration in 2024, but the 14th hole once again is a par 4 this year. Overall length also dropped by 50 yards to 7,440 yards, which submits as the maximum distance from the tips again for this week’s field.
As a par 71 in 2024, East Lake averaged 68.618. Last year’s clip as a par 70 was 67.818. But regardless of par, scoring should once again land in that vicinity. With the smallest field of the season, no cut and the best of the best among membership vying for history on top of the wheelbarrow of rewards, this truly is a competition during which every shot not only counts, it can be felt in real time.
The result of Green’s project introduced TifEagle Bermudagrass greens that are prepped to touch 13½ feet as measured by the Stimpmeter. They are about average in size as compared to all courses the PGA TOUR visits. The lushest of the rough also was allowed to scale an additional half-inch to 3½ inches. With cooperative weather, East Lake will shine. Just don’t hold your breath.
Rain is all but guaranteed on multiple days of the tournament. It’s summertime in the South, so the threat rises in the afternoon hours. Electricity in the air also is likely at times, so it’s a good thing that the field is only 30 deep. Wind will not be a factor, although it wouldn’t hurt to feel a little breeze as daytime temperatures push 90 degrees.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X, where you can connect with him.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY: Fantasy Insider; Expert Picks*
SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Qualifiers
*Rob also is included in Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf that publishes on Tuesday.