Power Rankings: How do all 30 players rank at TOUR Championship?

As a par 71 in 2024, East Lake averaged 68.618. Last year’s clip as a par 70 was 67.818. But regardless of par, scoring should once again land in that vicinity. With the smallest field of the season, no cut and the best of the best among membership vying for history on top of the wheelbarrow of rewards, this truly is a competition during which every shot not only counts, it can be felt in real time.