TOUR Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for final round
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Highlights | Round 3 | TOUR Championship
The TOUR Championship takes place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, featuring a 30-player field, all with an equal shot at the FedExCup.
Viktor Hovland, the 2023 FedExCup champion, posted a 65 on Moving Day to climb to 15 under and take a one-shot lead over Ryan Gerard heading into Sunday. A pair of former FedExCup champions, Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott, are among the group tied for third at 12 under, alongside three-time winner this season Chris Gotterup and Ludvig Åberg. Three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy and reigning THE PLAYERS Championship winner Cameron Young are five shots back at 10 under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App:
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on the ESPN App and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast featured hole (Stream 4): Coverage of one pivotal hole with live betting insights
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee groups
- 12:20 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
Featured groups
- 11:02 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Kristoffer Reitan
- 11:14 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
Featured holes
- No. 15 (par 3, Betcast), No. 17 (par 4)