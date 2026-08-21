22D AGO
Inside the Field: TOUR Championship
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Highlights | Round 4 | TOUR Championship
Written by Staff
The 2026 FedExCup Playoffs conclude at the TOUR Championship, hosted by East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings through the BMW Championship qualified for the season finale.
See below for the full field:
2026 TOUR Championship:
- Åberg, Ludvig
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Burns, Sam
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Clark, Wyndham
- Fitzpatrick, Alex
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fox, Ryan
- Gerard, Ryan
- Gotterup, Chris
- Henley, Russell
- Hovland, Viktor
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Lee, Min Woo
- MacIntyre, Robert
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McIlroy, Rory
- Morikawa, Collin
- Reitan, Kristoffer
- Rose, Justin
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Scott, Adam
- Smalley, Alex
- Spaun, J.J.
- Woodland, Gary
- Young, Cameron