Round 2 updates: Aronimink holds strong Friday at 108th PGA Championship

After a loud build-up to the Masters that saw Reed winning multiple times on the DP World Tour ahead of Augusta, Reed has not played since. As such, he was not in the conversation much leading up to Aronimink. Well, he’s there now. The conditions favor him. Reed is one of the players you expect to rise up the leaderboard as conditions get tough. His birdie at the fourth was the epitome of that, as he flighted his approach low to keep it out of the wind, spinning it within a few feet.