Round 2 updates: Aronimink holds strong Friday at 108th PGA Championship
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Scottie Scheffler on opening as co-leader at PGA Championship
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – The second round of the PGA Championship is underway. It’s hard to have a more bunched leaderboard than what unfolded through 18 holes.
There were 33 players within two shots of the lead, meaning volatility will be the name of the game Friday, particularly with the winds up this morning.
Check back in for live updates all day long (all times ET):
12:44 p.m. ET: Through just past noon Friday, Aronimink continues to present as a fearsome foe for the world’s best.
The course is playing more than three shots over par in the second round, with a scoring average of 73.1 as the morning wave heads down the stretch, up from 72.3 for the entirety of Round 1.
No one has been able to fully separate from the peloton, though Alex Smalley gave the strongest push. He briefly reached 5-under par before giving shots back with bogeys at Nos. 1 and 2, falling back into the mix alongside Hideki Matsuyama, who joined the group at 3-under after an early 67.
There may be some hope on the horizon this afternoon for players chasing the lead, or for those simply trying to survive the cutline. Wind tore across the parkland layout all morning, with gusts easily eclipsing 20 mph and amplifying the challenge of Aronimink’s design. Current forecasts call for wind conditions to ease Friday afternoon as temperatures rise, potentially opening the door for the late wave to find a bit more wiggle room.
Some marquee names who could take advantage include Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy.
11:30 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler makes the turn in 2-over par, grabbing his first birdie of the day on the long par-3 17th.
Meanwhile, his playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick recovers from a double bogey on the tricky par-3 14th hole with three straight birdies around the turn. Rounding out the threesome, Justin Rose finishes his first nine at 4-over, including two double bogeys and two bogeys.
10:02 a.m.: For fear of stating the obvious, hitting fairways is at a premium right now.
Scottie Scheffler hit 13 of 14 fairways on Thursday, which allowed him to make it look incredibly easy. Things are incredibly hard for the world No. 1 to start on Friday – largely because he now can’t hit a fairway. Currently 0-for-4 in fairways hit, and he’s 3-over (even par overall) to start his round.
9:40 a.m.: Well, we are now without a bogey-free player in the field. Patrick Reed held on as long as he could, but he dropped a shot at the sixth hole of his second round this morning. He was the last one who had yet to drop a shot. Still, Reed is in a great spot, 2-under overall.
After a loud build-up to the Masters that saw Reed winning multiple times on the DP World Tour ahead of Augusta, Reed has not played since. As such, he was not in the conversation much leading up to Aronimink. Well, he’s there now. The conditions favor him. Reed is one of the players you expect to rise up the leaderboard as conditions get tough. His birdie at the fourth was the epitome of that, as he flighted his approach low to keep it out of the wind, spinning it within a few feet.
9:33 a.m.: Let’s check in on our PGA professionals. There are 20 of them in the field. Making it here is often the win for them, but making the cut is a great goal, too. Who’s in a position to do it?
The projected cut is 3-over. As of typing this, only Michael Block (1-over after nine holes) is on the right side of the cut line.
The others closest:
- Ben Kern (5-over through five)
- Ryan Lenahan (5-over, 2 p.m.)
- Tyler Collet (5-over, 2:22 p.m.)
- Paul McClure (5-over, 2:27 p.m.)
- Ben Polland (6-over through nine)
- Timothy Wiseman (6-over through one)
9:10 a.m.: Conditions are dicey out there this morning.
As of publishing, the 54-degree temperature feels much cooler on the ground as winds are sustained around 15 mph with gusts pushing 25 mph. The difficulty was on display immediately as the marquee groups teed off the back nine. Justin Rose made a double bogey at the 10th.
Scottie Scheffler, one of the overnight leaders, made a bogey. Justin Thomas, who began the day under par, quickly dropped a shot at the devilish 11th hole.
It’s already quite spicy out here. Going to be a fun one.
8:00 a.m.: What are the marquee tee times today? Here are a few to pay attention to:
- Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry (8:07 a.m.)
- Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley (8:29 a.m.)
- Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick (8:40 a.m.)
- Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay (1:21 p.m.)
- Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton (1:54 p.m.)
- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (2:05 p.m.)