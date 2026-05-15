Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland headline notables projected to miss cut at PGA Championship

Fleetwood’s struggles were the most surprising. He entered in good form after a tied fifth finish last week at the Truist Championship. The No. 6 golfer in the world started on the back nine and took a hit early, making double bogey on the par-3 14th. He made bogeys at the 18th and sixth holes, with his lone birdie coming on his final hole of the day, the par-5 ninth. It’s projected to be just the second missed cut at a PGA Championship in Fleetwood’s last 10 starts.