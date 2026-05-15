Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland headline notables projected to miss cut at PGA Championship
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Michael Block on first-round 70 at PGA Championship
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Several notable Europeans will have to wait at least another month for a chance to win their first major championship.
As the morning wave finished at the PGA Championship on Friday. Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland highlighted the big names projected to miss the cut at Aronimink Golf Club. Fleetwood was 5 over through two rounds; Hovland was 6 over.
The projected cut, as of 1:30 p.m. ET, was expected to settle at 4-over par.
A difficult, windy morning at Aronimink caused scores to balloon and the cutline to inch higher and higher up the board. J.J. Spaun shot 6 over after an even-par opening round. Michael Block, the PGA professional turned cult figure, shot 5 over after he notably shot even-par on Thursday.
Fleetwood’s struggles were the most surprising. He entered in good form after a tied fifth finish last week at the Truist Championship. The No. 6 golfer in the world started on the back nine and took a hit early, making double bogey on the par-3 14th. He made bogeys at the 18th and sixth holes, with his lone birdie coming on his final hole of the day, the par-5 ninth. It’s projected to be just the second missed cut at a PGA Championship in Fleetwood’s last 10 starts.
He’s not alone. Hovland’s middling season continues. This will be his first missed cut in seven PGA Championship starts. He has only one top-10 this season.
Other notables projected to miss the cut include: Robert MacIntyre (5-over), Russell Henley (5-over), Akshay Bhatia (5-over), Block (5-over), Adam Scott (8-over) and Max Homa (12-over).