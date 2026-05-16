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Round 3 updates: Moving Day yields early birdies at warm Aronimink

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Maverick McNealy on admiring attitude of playing partner Padraig Harrington

Maverick McNealy on admiring attitude of playing partner Padraig Harrington

    Written by Staff

    NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Round 3 of the PGA Championship is underway.

    The stage is set for an electric weekend at Aronimink Golf Club. Scoring has been suppressed through 36 holes, but the course looks gettable on Moving Day and with such a compact leaderboard, the theatrics are sure to come.

    We’ll be providing on-site updates all day long. So check back here to follow the action as it unfolds.

    10:30 a.m. ET: Oh boy, we have a birdie fest on our hands.

    The talking point after 36 holes was how difficult the course was playing. Well, Aronimink is there for the taking early.

    A few examples:

    • Michael Kim, 5-under through seven holes without hitting a fairway
    • Chris Kirk, 5-under through seven holes
    • Justin Rose, 4-under through seven holes
    • Padraig Harrington, 3-under through eight holes

    What will this yield as the day goes on? The winds are expected to strengthen this afternoon, which could create quite an advantage for the players who are out on the course right now. But if the winds don’t pick up, expect these early scores to be just a blip as the top of the leaderboard feasts on the same setup. It’s a fascinating situation ahead.

    10:00 a.m. ET: Here’s a few of the marquee tee times today before the leaders tee off.

    Here's a look at the forecast, with warmer weather on deck, but winds still likely to kick up as our leaders tee off.

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    R3
    In Progress

    PGA Championship

    T1

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -4

    -4

    T1

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -4

    T1

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -4

    -4

    T1

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -4

    T3

    Chris Kirk
    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    14

    -3

    T3

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    14

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    13

    -3

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    13

    T3

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -3

    -3

    T3

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -3

    T3

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -3

    -3

    T3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -3
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