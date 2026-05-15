Sahith Theegala loses ball, takes penalty in bizarre situation at PGA Championship
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NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Sahith Theegala took a bizarre lost ball penalty on the 10th hole of his second round after he was unable to find his approach shot.
Theegala, 3-under and two shots off the lead at the time of the incident, hit an approach shot from a fairway bunker but was not able to identify where the ball ended up.
Television cameras were on Theegala at the time, with the tracer showing it hooking towards the water.
ESPN on-course reporter John McGuiness said the shot clipped a tree just in front of the bunker, but he did not see where it bounced from there. No volunteers, spectators, caddies, or other personnel were able to find or confirm its whereabouts, either.
Get to know Sahith Theegala | Every Tuesday | PGA TOUR Originals
As a result, Theegala was forced to take a one-shot penalty and replay the shot from the bunker under stroke-and-distance rules. He went on to make triple bogey, falling back to even-par and five shots off the lead.
“The search is still ongoing, but I think we’re almost out of time,” McGuiness said on the broadcast. “It clipped a branch of that tree just in front of him and we’ve all been looking for quite some time now.”
Theegala was given three minutes to look for the ball, but then had to take the penalty. He replayed the shot and was unable to hit the green. Hitting his fifth from there, Theegala left himself a 16-footer for double that just slid by the hole.
“We have no idea where it went,” McGuiness said.
The unlucky, disastrous result might cost Theegala a chance at his first major.