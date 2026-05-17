Final round updates: Who will win the PGA Championship?
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Scottie Scheffler on PGA Championship leaderboard: 'I've never seen anything like this'
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — The stage is set for an incredible Sunday at the PGA Championship.
Alex Smalley held a two-shot lead overnight, following an impressive back-nine 31 to retake the lead after he lost it earlier in the day. He started the day as the statistical favorite, but it’s going to be tough sledding for the 29-year-old who has never won on TOUR, let alone contended in a major championship.
That’s only intensified by the names chasing him. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and Justin Rose are all within striking distance.
So how will it play out? We’re providing live updates all day from on-site at Aronimink Golf Club (all times ET).
10:30 a.m.: We have our first indication of what low numbers could be out there. Kurt Kitayama, 4-over to start the day, just shot 30 on the front nine and has jumped into red numbers.
Kitayama is likely too far back to fully mount the charge, but it paints a picture of what’s possible. There were 30 players within five shots of the lead to begin the day. It’s very likely at least one of them will post a number like Kitayama. That means we could have a new leader well before the final groups tee off.
It’s just our first whiff of the chaos that is likely to ensue over the next eight hours. Buckle up.
10:00 a.m.: Good morning from Aronimink! We’re set up for a wild final day, with way more questions than answers. One variable that will determine a lot today: how gettable is the golf course?
If we see low scores out there this morning, that brings a lot more people into the mix for this tournament. With the bunched nature of the leaderboard, it could also lead to someone posting a low number early and hanging around the Aronimink clubhouse all day to see if someone can top it.
To start, here are the notable tee times (ET) to follow throughout the day.
- 2:35 p.m.: Alex Smalley (6-under), Matti Schmid (4-under)
- 2:25 p.m.: Jon Rahm (4-under), Nick Taylor (4-under)
- 2:15 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg (4-under), Aaron Rai (4-under)
- 2:05 p.m.: Rory McIlroy (3-under), Xander Schauffele (3-under)
- 1:55 p.m.: Patrick Reed (3-under), Maverick McNealy (3-under)
- 12:45 p.m.: Chris Gotterup (2-under), Hideki Matsuyama (2-under)
- 12:05 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler (1-under), David Puig (1-under)
- 11:05 a.m.: Cameron Young (even-par), Si Woo Kim (even-par)
- 10:35 a.m.: Jordan Spieth (1-over), Rico Hoey (1-over)
- 9:19 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick (3-over), Sahith Theegala (3-over)