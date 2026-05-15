Scottie Scheffler calls PGA Championship pin locations 'hardest' he’s faced

From there, the edict was clear. This tournament wouldn’t be what many expected. In fact, the opposite was true, and Friday was its opus. As winds swirled and temperatures cooled, the morning half of the field experienced a stiff test. Aronimink provided the canvas to take advantage of those advantageous conditions, and the PGA of America setup team was ready to oblige in how they set up the course. Nearly every pin was tucked in a far corner of the green, or just on the other side of a severe slope.