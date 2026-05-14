Round 1 notebook: Play of 108th PGA Championship begins at Aronimink
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Looking back at Scottie Scheffler’s emotional PGA Championship victory
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — The stage is at Aronimink Golf Club and play is underway at the PGA Championship.
Concerns of heavy rain overnight were largely avoided, with only a quarter-inch falling in the Philadelphia area ahead of Thursday’s first round. That should allow the course to play exactly how the PGA of America intended this week, fair but firm.
So check back here all day to stay informed as we drop in notes, musings and observations through the first round of the 108th PGA Championship.
9:32 a.m.: We've had our first quirk of the second major championship of the year unfold already.
Garrick Higgo received a two-stroke penalty for arriving late to his Round 1 tee time. More on the situation here.
Here’s a few of the marquee tee times to watch for on Thursday:
- Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler and Bryson Dechambeau (8:18 a.m. ET)
- Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Tyrrell Hatton (8:29 a.m. ET)
- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm (8:40 a.m. ET)
- Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Shane Lowry (1:32 p.m. ET)
- Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Gotterup and Robert MacIntyre (1:43 p.m. ET)
- Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley and Justin Thomas (1:54 p.m. ET)
- Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose (2:05 p.m. ET)
This PGA Championship is, in many ways, a blank canvas. Aronimink is a relatively unknown venue, with little familiarity of the course, how it will play and who it will favor. The field is wide open. The top players – like Scheffler, McIlroy, Young and Fitzpatrick – are playing great, setting up expectations of a high-drama affair.
Simply: it’s an exciting week with tons of possibilities. We’ll have you covered with updates throughout Thursday’s opening round.