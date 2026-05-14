Garrick Higgo penalized for arriving late to tee time at PGA Championship
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Garrick Higgo was assessed a two-shot penalty for being late to his Round 1 tee time at the 2026 PGA Championship. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – South African Garrick Higgo was penalized two strokes for arriving late to his first round tee time at the PGA Championship, the PGA of America announced.
Higgo was scheduled to tee off at 7:18 a.m. alongside Michael Brennan and Shaun Micheel. As a result, Higgo made a double bogey on the first hole. He made a birdie on the third hole to get back to 1-over through eight holes.
Higgo was on the putting green but not “within the area defined as the starting point at his starting time.” He arrived to the tee at 7:19 a.m. according to the ESPN broadcast
Higgo, a two-time PGA TOUR winner, is making his fourth PGA Championship appearance. He’s searching for his first top-40 finish in any major.
According to Rule 5.3 in the Rules of Golf, a player is assessed a two-stroke penalty when arriving no more than five minutes late to their tee time. Any player arriving more than five minutes late is subject to disqualification.