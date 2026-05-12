2026 PGA Championship: Full tee times, featured groups for Rounds 1-2

Form is a question for all three of these top players. Hovland has played solid but unspectacular golf through the first half of the year, acceptable for most pros but underwhelming for a player of his stature. Lowry has struggled to regain the top form he had early in the season, particularly after he failed to close out the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Morikawa’s concerns are primarily injury-related. He has performed remarkably well since returning from the back injury he sustained at THE PLAYERS Championship, though he finished T62 in Miami two weeks ago and withdrew before the start of the Truist. All have the capability to win this week, but questions remain.