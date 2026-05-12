2026 PGA Championship: Full tee times, featured groups for Rounds 1-2
4 Min Read
Jordan Spieth on what it will take to complete career Grand Slam
Tee times for the 108th PGA Championship have been announced, as Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, prepares to host the season's second major.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will aim to defend his title, while Masters champion Rory McIlroy is going for his third PGA Championship and seventh major.
Here's a look at some notable groupings for the first two rounds of the event (all times ET):
Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau (8:18 a.m./1:43 p.m.)
Veteran Fowler, still in search of his first major title, looks to continue his form from a close-call T2 at last week’s Truist Championship into this marquee pairing alongside Åberg and DeChambeau. Åberg is looking to find his groove at the PGA, where he has yet to make a cut in two career starts and only owns two career major top 10s, both at the Masters. DeChambeau needs to right the ship after crashing outside of the cutline in Augusta, where he entered as a tournament favorite.
Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton (8:29 a.m./1:54 p.m.)
There won’t be many missed greens from this trio – three of professional golf’s best ball-strikers. Schauffele aims to build off a string of solid results and put himself back in the conversation as the best player in the world with his third major. Koepka now trails McIlroy in majors and will look to pull even again with his fourth PGA Championship victory. Hatton is still searching for his first major, but remains a threat anytime he tees it up.
Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (8:40 a.m./2:05 p.m.)
The highlight grouping of the morning wave features a Grand Slam champion and two fan favorites who need the PGA Championship for their own pursuits of that lofty mile marker. McIlroy enters as the second favorite behind only Scottie Scheffler. Spieth has struggled at this tournament in recent years, with no top-25 finishes in his last seven starts. Rahm, meanwhile, will look to put a disappointing Masters behind him.
Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry (1:32 p.m./8:07 a.m.)
Form is a question for all three of these top players. Hovland has played solid but unspectacular golf through the first half of the year, acceptable for most pros but underwhelming for a player of his stature. Lowry has struggled to regain the top form he had early in the season, particularly after he failed to close out the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Morikawa’s concerns are primarily injury-related. He has performed remarkably well since returning from the back injury he sustained at THE PLAYERS Championship, though he finished T62 in Miami two weeks ago and withdrew before the start of the Truist. All have the capability to win this week, but questions remain.
Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre (1:43 p.m./8:18 a.m.)
Three strong contenders for their first major title line up in the afternoon, with Ryder Cup teammates Fleetwood and MacIntyre slotting alongside powerhouse Gotterup, making just his second career start at a PGA. MacIntyre will attempt to find his groove in major championships after missing his only cut of the 2026 season at the Masters just a month ago. Fleetwood looks to build on five top-10 finishes this year after breaking through for his first TOUR win last August at East Lake Golf Club. A Fleetwood voyage to victory on a major stage would be the dominant headline this week if he finds himself in contention Sunday at Aronimink.
Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas (1:54 p.m./8:29 a.m.)
An all-American Ryder Cup pairing featuring Young and Thomas, who played together at Bethpage Black under their captain, Bradley. Young has maintained his breakout form from that event, winning twice on TOUR at THE PLAYERS Championship and Cadillac Championship. Neither Thomas nor Bradley has had the starts they expected, though both have shown improved form in recent weeks. Thomas and Bradley both have championship pedigrees, though. Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship and Bradley won it in 2011.
Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose (2:05 p.m./8:40 a.m.)
Three of the hottest golfers in the world round out this pairing, the best of the afternoon bunch. Scheffler has three straight runner-up finishes and looks to defend his PGA Championship title. Fitzpatrick has three wins this season, including two of his last four starts, and Rose is searching for win No. 2 of the season and major championship No. 2 of his career. Something to watch: Rose is still acclimating to his new McLaren Golf irons. He spent several hours on the range on Tuesday, working primarily on his iron game.
See below for full tee times for the first round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink (all times ET):
Thursday (1 tee) / Friday (10 tee)
- 6:45 a.m./12:10 p.m.: Braden Shattuck*, Alex Fitzpatrick, Ben Griffin
- 6:56 a.m./12:21 p.m.: Francisco Bide*, Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard
- 7:07 a.m./12:32 p.m.: John Keefer, Rico Hoey, Nicolai Højgaard
- 7:18 a.m./12:43 p.m.: Shaun Micheel, Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo
- 7:29 a.m./12:54 p.m.: Y.E. Yang, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt McCarty
- 7:40 a.m./1:05 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Tom McKibbin, Stephan Jaeger
- 7:51 a.m./1:16 p.m.: Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Harris English
- 8:02 a.m./1:27 p.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Bud Cauley, Alex Noren
- 8:13 a.m./1:38 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Max Greyserman, Kristoffer Reitan
- 8:24 a.m./1:49 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry, Padraig Harrington
- 8:35 a.m./2 p.m.: Ryan Lenahan*, Ryan Fox, Kazuki Higa
- 8:46 a.m./2:11 p.m.: Jared Jones*, Michael Kim, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8:57 a.m./2:22 p.m.: Tyler Collet*, Kota Kaneko, Brandt Snedeker
- 12:15 p.m./6:50 a.m.: Andrew Novak, John Parry, Jordan Gumberg
- 12:26 p.m./7:01 a.m.: Ben Polland*, Kurt Kitayama, Nico Echavarria
- 12:37 p.m./7:12 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12:48 p.m./7:23 a.m.: Luke Donald, Jesse Droemer*, Stewart Cink
- 12:59 p.m./7:34 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Max Homa
- 1:10 p.m./7:45 a.m.: Ben Kern*, J.T. Poston, Russell Henley
- 1:21 p.m./7:56 a.m.: Adam Scott, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger
- 1:32 p.m./8:07 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry
- 1:43 p.m./8:18 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:54 p.m./8:29 a.m.: Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas
- 2:05 p.m./8:40 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
- 2:16 p.m./8:51 a.m.: Zach Haynes*, Alex Smalley, Chandler Blanchet
- 2:27 p.m./9:02 a.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Andy Sullivan
Thursday (10 tee) / Friday (1 tee)
- 6:50 a.m./12:15 p.m.: Aldrich Potgieter, David Puig, Denny McCarthy
- 7:01 a.m./12:26 p.m.: William Mouw, Chris Gabriele*, Taylor Pendrith
- 7:12 a.m./12:37 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Bryce Fisher*, Joaquin Niemann
- 7:23 a.m./12:48 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel, Ian Holt
- 7:34 a.m./12:59 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sam Burns
- 7:45 a.m./1:10 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman
- 7:56 a.m./1:21 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala
- 8:07 a.m./1:32 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Derek Berg*, Joe Highsmith
- 8:18 a.m./1:43 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler
- 8:29 a.m./1:54 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton
- 8:40 a.m./2:05 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm
- 8:51 a.m./2:16 p.m.: Daniel Hillier, Ryan Vermeer*, Max McGreevy
- 9:02 a.m./2:27 p.m.: Paul McClure*, Mikael Lindberg, Angel Ayora
- 12:10 p.m./6:45 a.m.: Michael Block*, Rasmus Højgaard, Dustin Johnson
- 12:21 p.m./6:56 a.m.: Mark Geddes*, Steven Fisk, David Lipsky
- 12:32 p.m./7:07 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Austin Hurt*, Casey Jarvis
- 12:43 p.m./7:18 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Michael Kartrude*, Matt Wallace
- 12:54 p.m./7:29 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Elvis Smylie, Davis Riley
- 1:05 p.m./7:40 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Haotong Li, Jimmy Walker
- 1:16 p.m./7:51 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Rasmus Neergaard‑Petersen, Jordan Smith
- 1:27 p.m./8:02 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Reed, Pierceson Coody
- 1:38 p.m./8:13 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:49 p.m./8:24 a.m.: Marco Penge, Sepp Straka, Patrick Rodgers
- 2 p.m./8:35 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Travis Smyth, Sami Valimaki
- 2:11 p.m./8:46 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Jayden Schaper, Garrett Sapp*
- 2:22 p.m./8:57 a.m.: Timothy Wiseman*, Matti Schmid, Austin Smotherman
* - Corebridge Financial Team