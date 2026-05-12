Rory McIlroy ends practice round early due to foot discomfort at 2026 PGA Championship
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Rory McIlroy on scouting Aronimink ahead of PGA Championship
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Rory McIlroy ended his Tuesday practice round prematurely due to foot discomfort. McIlroy previously said he was dealing with a blister issue on his right pinky toe.
McIlroy played the first three holes at Aronimink Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon, but showed numerous signs of pain that caused him to end the day early. He was limping on his way to the third tee box. At one point, McIlroy sat on the ground in the third fairway to take his shoe off. He left after three holes.
It’s uncertain whether McIlroy’s decision was purely precautionary or the sign of a larger issue. McIlroy spoke to media on Tuesday morning, prior to his practice.
He went through his normal routine, hitting balls at the range and practicing his short game. But he was in noticeable pain once he began his practice round.
The blister first developed last Friday, the same day he played the second round of the Truist Championship. McIlroy said it did not affect his play, but he confirmed it was the reason he was limping on Sunday.
“I've got a blister on my pinky toe on my right foot. But it's underneath my nail. So I can't really get to it or so it's a little sore, but I'll be all right,” McIlroy said.
McIlroy’s status for Thursday’s first round is uncertain. He is scheduled to play with Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth, teeing off at 8:40 a.m. ET.