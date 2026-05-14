Rory McIlroy’s driver disappears in frustrating first round at PGA Championship

Typically his superpower, McIlroy’s inability to drive the ball effectively has cost him dearly. After declaring Aronimink a bomb-and-gauge test early in the week, the course fought back and took a gauge out of McIlroy’s confidence. It began on his first hole, the 10th. He missed right of the fairway, drew a horrible lie and could only advance it 70 yards, leading to bogey. The right miss plagued him all day. McIlroy missed right on the fourth, and slammed his driver. He also missed right on the sixth, seventh and ninth holes and bogeyed all of them.