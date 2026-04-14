Who to watch at RBC Heritage: Featured groups announced for Harbour Town
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Course Insights: The Champion’s Hole at Harbour Town
Written by Paul Hodowanic
A loaded field returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for another year of the RBC Heritage, the fourth Signature Event this season and first of three in the next four weeks.
Justin Thomas is back to defend his title, which he won in a playoff over Andrew Novak. The win was Thomas’ first since the 2022 PGA Championship and his 16th career PGA TOUR title. The field features 16 of the top-20 players in the world, headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who will attempt to avenge his narrow one-shot defeat at the Masters last week.
Here’s a look at the notable pairings for this week’s RBC Heritage, which will be featured on PGA TOUR Live and Golf Channel coverage during the first two rounds of the competition.
Scottie Scheffler/Matt Fitzpatrick
The aforementioned Scheffler will play alongside Fitzpatrick, a pairing that features two of the last three RBC Heritage winners. Fitzpatrick won the event in 2023, with Scheffler emerging victorious the following year. Both figure to be in the mix again this week, given their current form. Fitzpatrick was runner-up at THE PLAYERS Championship before winning the Valspar Championship. He tied for 18th at the Masters. Scheffler, after a slight lull after his win at The American Express, rounded into form and nearly won his third green jacket at Augusta National last week.
Tommy Fleetwood/Sam Burns
It’s a pairing of two top course fits with Fleetwood and Burns. Neither has won the RBC Heritage, but both have put together consistently respectable outings. Burns has two top 15s in his last three starts, with Fleetwood notching three top 15s in his last four starts.
Xander Schauffele/Russell Henley
Two of your favorite ball strikers’ favorite ball strikers round out this pairing. Can either build on the positive momentum from a week ago? Henley looked like he might steal the Masters when he made an early charge on his first nine, ultimately petering out and finishing in a tie for third. Schauffele never flew that close to the sun, but he put together an incredibly steady week, finishing in a tie for ninth.
Justin Thomas/Ludvig Åberg
If Rory McIlroy can go back-to-back at Augusta National, would Thomas do it at Harbour Town? The defending champion will attempt to accomplish the feat for the second time in his career, while Ludvig Åberg will look to exorcise some early-season contention demons.
Cameron Young/Jordan Spieth
Looking to watch two players play one golf course completely differently? The pairing of Young and Spieth is for you. Young wins with prodigious drives and strong approach play, while Spieth’s brand of creativity and short game prowess illuminates a different way to win. The best part? Both can be successful around the narrow links of Harbour Town.
Chris Gotterup/Viktor Hovland
Do you like to watch incredible drives of all shapes and sizes? You’re going to get the full experience from this duo of Gotterup and Hovland, two of the preeminent off-the-tee players on the PGA TOUR. Gotterup remains the only player to win twice already this year, while Hovland is seeking his first victory since last year’s Valspar. Hovland finished T18 at last week’s Masters while Gotterup tied for 24th.
How to watch (all times ET)
Special programming alert:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the RBC Heritage on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Thursday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Season 4 of Netflix's "Full Swing" premieres Friday, April 17
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Thursday
Marquee group
- 10:05 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg
Featured groups
- 9:55 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Viktor Hovland
- 10:15 a.m.: Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth
Friday
Marquee group
- 10:05 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
Featured groups
- 9:35 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry
- 10:00 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley
Featured holes
- No. 17 (par 3)