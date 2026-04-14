Who to watch at RBC Heritage: Featured groups announced for Harbour Town

The aforementioned Scheffler will play alongside Fitzpatrick, a pairing that features two of the last three RBC Heritage winners. Fitzpatrick won the event in 2023, with Scheffler emerging victorious the following year. Both figure to be in the mix again this week, given their current form. Fitzpatrick was runner-up at THE PLAYERS Championship before winning the Valspar Championship. He tied for 18th at the Masters. Scheffler, after a slight lull after his win at The American Express, rounded into form and nearly won his third green jacket at Augusta National last week.