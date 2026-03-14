THE PLAYERS Championship: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 4

Ludvig Åberg protected his lead with a third-round 71, highlighted by a towering eagle on No. 11. He sits at 13-under par, holding a three-shot lead over fellow rising star Michael Thorbjornsen, whose 67 was one of the low rounds of Moving Day at TPC Sawgrass. Cameron Young sits 9-under as a group of five players, including THE PLAYERS winner Justin Thomas, is still in the mix at 8-under.