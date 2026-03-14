THE PLAYERS Championship: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 4
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Ludvig Åberg reaches the 564-yard, par-5 11th hole in two, makes eagle at THE PLAYERS
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Tee times have been announced for the final round of the 52nd edition of THE PLAYERS Championship, which concludes from TPC Sawgrass on Sunday.
Ludvig Åberg protected his lead with a third-round 71, highlighted by a towering eagle on No. 11. He sits at 13-under par, holding a three-shot lead over fellow rising star Michael Thorbjornsen, whose 67 was one of the low rounds of Moving Day at TPC Sawgrass. Cameron Young sits 9-under as a group of five players, including THE PLAYERS winner Justin Thomas, is still in the mix at 8-under.
Åberg will look for the biggest win of his career Sunday afternoon alongside Thorbjornsen in the final group.
Other notable tee times include Scottie Scheffler alongside Maverick McNealy and Rory McIlroy with Nico Echavarria.
Read below for all Round 4 tee times at THE PLAYERS (all times ET):
- 7:35 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya
- 7:40 a.m.: Ricky Castillo, Danny Walker
- 7:49 a.m.: Steven Fisk, Kristoffer Reitan
- 7:58 a.m.: Rico Hoey, Daniel Berger
- 8:07 a.m.: Tony Finau, Seamus Power
- 8:16 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Brennan
- 8:25 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
- 8:35 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Rory McIlroy
- 8:45 a.m.: Eric Cole, Kevin Roy
- 8:55 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens
- 9:10 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Chris Kirk
- 9:20 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston
- 9:30 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Lee Hodges
- 9:40 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Alex Noren
- 9:50 a.m.: Adam Scott, Taylor Pendrith
- 10:00 a.m.: Zach Bauchou, Stephan Jaeger
- 10:10 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Chad Ramey
- 10:20 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Wyndham Clark
- 10:30 a.m.: Max McGreevy, Nick Taylor
- 10:40 a.m.: Sam Burns, Max Homa
- 10:55 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Joe Highsmith
- 11:05 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:15 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Jason Day
- 11:25 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:35 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Scottie Scheffler
- 11:45 a.m.: Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers
- 11:55 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka
- 12:05 p.m.: Sudarshan Yellamaraju, J.J. Spaun
- 12:15 p.m.: Ryo Hisatsune, Russell Henley
- 12:25 p.m.: William Mouw, Justin Rose
- 12:40 p.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Sepp Straka
- 12:50 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Austin Smotherman
- 1:00 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:10 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Corey Conners
- 1:20 p.m.: Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland
- 1:30 p.m.: Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:40 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen