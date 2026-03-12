THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass, TV times, Featured groups, tee times, more

After an action-packed Thursday that featured a 21-minute rain delay, five players sit at 5-under, including Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges and Austin Smootherman, who was the only player of the bunch not to finish before play was suspended due to darkness. Smotherman will have a 14-foot putt on Friday morning to get to 6-under par. Justin Thomas carded a resilient 4-under 68 while Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland all sit in a solid position at 3-under.