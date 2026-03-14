THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch Round 4 at TPC Sawgrass, TV times, Featured groups, tee times, more
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Highlights | Round 3 | THE PLAYERS | 2026
Written by Staff
The 52nd edition of THE PLAYERS Championship is underway from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Ludvig Åberg leads by three shots heading into Sunday at 13 under. Michael Thorbjornsen, chasing his first PGA TOUR win, is in solo second at 10 under and Cameron Young is one shot back at 9 under. Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas are among the chasing pack at 8 under.
See full coverage details for the final round below.
How to watch (all times ET, subject to change)
Special programming alerts:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for THE PLAYERS on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Sunday: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Television:
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
- 8:35 a.m. (Featured group): Rory McIlroy, Nico Echavarria
- 11:35 a.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Maverick McNealy
- 11:55 a.m. (Featured group): Brooks Koepka, Keegan Bradley
Featured holes
- Nos. 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)