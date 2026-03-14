PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch Round 4 at TPC Sawgrass, TV times, Featured groups, tee times, more

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 3 | THE PLAYERS | 2026

Highlights | Round 3 | THE PLAYERS | 2026

    Written by Staff

    The 52nd edition of THE PLAYERS Championship is underway from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Ludvig Åberg leads by three shots heading into Sunday at 13 under. Michael Thorbjornsen, chasing his first PGA TOUR win, is in solo second at 10 under and Cameron Young is one shot back at 9 under. Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas are among the chasing pack at 8 under.

    See full coverage details for the final round below.

    How to watch (all times ET, subject to change)

    Special programming alerts:

    • PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for THE PLAYERS on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
      • Sunday: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    • 8:35 a.m. (Featured group): Rory McIlroy, Nico Echavarria
    • 11:35 a.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Maverick McNealy
    • 11:55 a.m. (Featured group): Brooks Koepka, Keegan Bradley

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 13, 2026

    How to watch Round 2 of THE PLAYERS

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Mar 14, 2026

    THE PLAYERS: How to watch Moving Day from TPC Sawgrass

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Mar 13, 2026

    Draws and Fades: Åberg carries confidence into TPC Sawgrass

    Draws and Fades
    R3
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    -13

    1

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    2

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    2

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Brian Harman
    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T4

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Viktor Hovland
    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T4

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW