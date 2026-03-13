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THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch Round 3 at TPC Sawgrass, TV times, Featured groups, tee times, more

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Highlights | Round 2 | THE PLAYERS | 2026

Highlights | Round 2 | THE PLAYERS | 2026

    Written by Staff

    The 52nd edition of THE PLAYERS Championship is underway from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    With two eagles on the front nine and a 9-under 63 in Round 2, Ludvig Åberg surged to the top of the leaderboard at 12-under. Xander Schauffele is two shots behind in solo second after a 65, and Cameron Young is in solo third at 9-under after a Friday 67.

    Justin Thomas stayed in contention with his second straight 68. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Rory McIlroy both birdied their closing holes in Round 2 to move just inside the cut line.

    See full coverage details below.

    How to watch (all times ET, subject to change)

    Special programming alerts:

    • PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for THE PLAYERS on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
      • Saturday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
      • Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    Television:

    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m., NBC, Peacock
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Saturday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    • 9:25 a.m. (Featured group): Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim
    • 9:55 a.m. (Marquee group): Rory McIlroy, Joe Highsmith
    • 10:15 a.m. (Featured group): Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)

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    Daily Wrap Up
    R2
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    1

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    2

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    -10

    2

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F*

    3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    -9

    3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Corey Conners
    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T4

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    6

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    -7

    6

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*
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