THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch Round 3 at TPC Sawgrass, TV times, Featured groups, tee times, more
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Highlights | Round 2 | THE PLAYERS | 2026
Written by Staff
The 52nd edition of THE PLAYERS Championship is underway from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
With two eagles on the front nine and a 9-under 63 in Round 2, Ludvig Åberg surged to the top of the leaderboard at 12-under. Xander Schauffele is two shots behind in solo second after a 65, and Cameron Young is in solo third at 9-under after a Friday 67.
Justin Thomas stayed in contention with his second straight 68. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Rory McIlroy both birdied their closing holes in Round 2 to move just inside the cut line.
See full coverage details below.
How to watch (all times ET, subject to change)
Special programming alerts:
- PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for THE PLAYERS on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
- Saturday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Television:
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m., NBC, Peacock
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Betcast presented by DraftKings (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week
- Saturday: 1-7 p.m.
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SATURDAY
- 9:25 a.m. (Featured group): Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim
- 9:55 a.m. (Marquee group): Rory McIlroy, Joe Highsmith
- 10:15 a.m. (Featured group): Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre
Featured holes
- Nos. 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)