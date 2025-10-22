PGA TOUR announces The Sentry will not be contested in 2026

“The Sentry is a jewel in the PGA TOUR schedule,” said Stephanie Smith, chief marketing and brand officer and chief golf partnership officer at Sentry. “We were determined to find a way to play a signature level event in 2026 – one that honored the tournament’s tradition and provided the quality of competition that players and fans have come to expect. Despite the TOUR’s best efforts, it became impossible to do that. Sentry is committed to our long-term relationship with the TOUR – which runs through 2035 – and The Sentry’s place as a prominent event. While 2026 will not turn out as we would have liked, we’re optimistic about the future.”