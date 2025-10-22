PGA TOUR announces The Sentry will not be contested in 2026
The PGA TOUR announced that The Sentry will not be contested in 2026. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Written by Staff
After assessing a variety of options, the PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that The Sentry will not be contested in 2026. The Sony Open in Hawaii, held Jan. 12-18, will serve as the opening event of the 2026 TOUR season.
The TOUR announced last month that The Sentry would not be played at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions on Maui, water conservation requirements and agronomic conditions.
Having assessed alternate venues in Hawaii and beyond, the TOUR determined it would not be able to contest The Sentry in 2026, citing logistical challenges — including shipping deadlines, tournament infrastructure and vendor support.
“Since it first became a possibility that the PGA TOUR would not be able to play at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to the ongoing drought conditions on Maui, we worked closely with our partners at Sentry to assess options for contesting The Sentry in 2026,” PGA TOUR Chief Competitions Officer Tyler Dennis said in a statement. “While it is unfortunate to arrive at this decision, we are appreciative of the collaboration and dedication from Sentry Insurance, a tremendous partner of ours.”
The Sentry field was to include the top 50 players from the previous year’s FedExCup standings, plus those players who won a PGA TOUR event in 2025. While those who finished inside the top 50 in the FedExCup standings are exempt for every Signature Event in 2026, tournament winners outside the top 50 who would have played The Sentry will now have access to an additional Signature Event in 2026: the RBC Heritage in April.
The PGA TOUR remains in communication with Hawaii Governor Josh Green, M.D. and respective local stakeholders as the TOUR gears up to open its 2026 season in Hawaii.
“We are appreciative of the PGA TOUR’s thorough effort and communication throughout this process,” said Governor Green. “Though we’re disappointed The Sentry will not be contested in 2026, we are excited that the beauty and Aloha Spirit of the islands will be showcased to fans around the world at the Sony Open in Hawai’i and with the PGA TOUR Champions event at Hualālai. On behalf of our communities, we are grateful to Sentry Insurance for their continued support and partnership.”
The Sentry has long served as a kickoff to the PGA TOUR season. It marked the TOUR’s season-opening event from 1986 to 2013, a tradition that resumed in 2024 when the TOUR returned to a calendar-year schedule. Sentry Insurance became the tournament’s title sponsor in 2018.
“The Sentry is a jewel in the PGA TOUR schedule,” said Stephanie Smith, chief marketing and brand officer and chief golf partnership officer at Sentry. “We were determined to find a way to play a signature level event in 2026 – one that honored the tournament’s tradition and provided the quality of competition that players and fans have come to expect. Despite the TOUR’s best efforts, it became impossible to do that. Sentry is committed to our long-term relationship with the TOUR – which runs through 2035 – and The Sentry’s place as a prominent event. While 2026 will not turn out as we would have liked, we’re optimistic about the future.”
Both the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions will still open their 2026 seasons in Hawaii with the Sony Open in Hawaii (Jan. 12-18) at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, and the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Jan. 22-24) at Hualalai Golf Club on the Big Island.