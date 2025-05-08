Q&A: Adam Scott deep dives into equipment, drawing swing inspiration from John Daly

But as far as older clubs, I kept the set I turned pro with, which was a set of Titleist 681s. I have them, and I have the 975D driver, and the PT-15 3-wood with the bore-through shaft. Probably for sentimental reasons. I mean they look great, but probably for sentimental reasons, I kept them. I have the set that I won The Masters with, which was Titleist 695MB’s, but they’re on display at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, the actual set. So I don’t know if I’ll ever get them back or not, but I know where they are. I kept them. And, what other clubs? Oh, I used a set of Bullet Invincible 2s when I was a junior, and I scorched golf courses with them. I actually still have them, and they look terrible today. They’re in really bad shape, they’ve rusted and the chrome is coming off, but when I look at them, I see why I like the things I like. For example, offset. I mean, if you look at clubs from the ’90s or ’80s and stuff, even on the blades, there was so much offset. And that’s what I grew up with. There’s way less on the clubs I use today, but I can see why offset doesn’t bother me.