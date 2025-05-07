Rory McIlroy ready to make run at fifth Truist Championship title

“I always had hope. I always felt like I had the game (to win the Masters). And like I think, as everyone saw on that back nine on Sunday, it was about getting over – I don't know what the right phrase is – but defeating my own mind was sort of the big thing for me and getting over that hurdle,” McIlroy said. “I'm just glad that it's done. I don't want to ever have to go back to that Sunday afternoon again.