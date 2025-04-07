Masters Tournament: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
The 89th Masters Tournament gets underway Thursday from Augusta National. Players arrive at the iconic Magnolia Lane ready to battle for their chance at a green jacket, including defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, recent PLAYERS champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, and last year’s runner-up Ludvig Åberg, who won The Genesis Invitational earlier this season. McIlroy eyes his 11th crack at completing the career Grand Slam, while Scheffler aims for his third Masters title in four years.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event, including early week coverage and special programming. This year's offerings include five additional hours of live coverage for the third and final rounds. In addition to Saturday’s CBS broadcast being extended by one hour to match Sunday's final round (2-7 p.m. ET), Paramount+ will debut four live hours from noon-2 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday, which will also stream on Masters.com and the Masters App. Spanish-speaking viewers in the United States can follow the action on ESPN Deportes, which will air live coverage of the Tournament.
New for this year is "Mornings at the Masters," hosted by Hally Leadbetter and Roger Steele, which will air live from Augusta National on the Masters YouTube channel from Wednesday through Sunday and will focus on lifestyle and cultural elements of the tournament.
Editor's note: Augusta National, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at RBC Heritage.
How to follow (all times ET):
Click here for full coverage from Masters.com. (Note: All live coverage simulcast on Masters.com/Masters app.)
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
- Masters.com/Masters app:
- Honorary starters: 7:30 a.m. (Thursday only)
- Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Nos. 4, 5 and 6 live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner live: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Nos. 15 and 16 live: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Live TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN
- Radio coverage: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., SiriusXM
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
- Masters.com/Masters app:
- Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Nos. 4, 5 and 6 live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Nos. 15 and 16 live: 12:30-6:30 p.m.
- Live TV coverage: noon-2 p.m., Paramount+; 2-7 p.m., CBS
- Radio coverage: 8 a.m.-10 p.m., SiriusXM
Additional coverage
Before the Masters Tournament officially begins, a variety of additional programming will be available, allowing viewers to take in all the happenings around Augusta National.
"Mornings at the Masters," on Masters YouTube:
- Wednesday-Sunday: 9-9:45 a.m.
"On the Range," on Masters.com/Masters app:
- Monday: noon-2 p.m.
- Tuesday-Wednesday: 9-11 a.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon
Wednesday Par 3 Contest
- Live TV coverage: 2-4 p.m., ESPN
- Live streaming coverage: noon-4 p.m., ESPN+ and Disney+
Practice-round coverage
- Tuesday: noon-2 p.m., ESPN+
- Wednesday: 10 a.m.-noon, ESPN+
"SportsCenter" at the Masters
- Wednesday: noon-1 p.m., 4-5 p.m.; ESPN
"Welcome to the Masters"
- Wednesday: 1-2 p.m., ESPN
- Thursday: 1-3 p.m., ESPN
- Friday: 1-3 p.m., ESPN