Masters Tournament: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times

Here's everything you need to know to follow the event, including early week coverage and special programming. This year's offerings include five additional hours of live coverage for the third and final rounds. In addition to Saturday’s CBS broadcast being extended by one hour to match Sunday's final round (2-7 p.m. ET), Paramount+ will debut four live hours from noon-2 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday, which will also stream on Masters.com and the Masters App. Spanish-speaking viewers in the United States can follow the action on ESPN Deportes, which will air live coverage of the Tournament.