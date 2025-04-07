2025 Masters weather: Strong storms possible as Masters week begins
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
AUGUSTA, Ga. — It’s expected to be a wet start to Masters week on Monday at Augusta National Golf Club.
A band of thunderstorms is forecasted to develop around noon Monday, persisting through the afternoon before transitioning to showers in the evening. A front of storms hit the Augusta area overnight Sunday, which delayed the course's opening by 30 minutes. Patrons were allowed on the course beginning at 8 a.m. ET Monday.
The storms, if they hit the area, could force the course's closure on Monday impacting the field’s valuable preparation for the year’s first major. The rain is not expected to persist throughout the week, with a clear forecast through Thursday’s first round. The next chance of rain is not expected until Friday.
Check back here for weather updates throughout the week. Here’s a look at the long-term forecast, per Augusta National.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Low: 48F High: 68F Winds: NW 10-15 G 20 mph
- Wednesday: A cold start. Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 43F High: 68F Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
- Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 46F High: 76F Winds: SE shifting SW 7-14 mph
- Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Low: 53F High: 71F Winds: WNW 7-14 mph
- Saturday: Sunny becoming partly cloudy with a 20% chance for an afternoon shower. Low: 47F High: 67F Winds: NW 6-12 mph