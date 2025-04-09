How Augusta National will play and look different at this year’s Masters after Hurricane Helene

From the familiar spot just off the first tee, patrons can look across the whole property and get a glimpse at the neighboring Augusta Country Club, a sightline seldom found. The Sarazen Bridge on the par-5 15th, well down the hill, can be seen while standing left of the ninth green. Mostly, the effects are cosmetic – noticeable in the environment but without much impact on play. The 10th is one of the exceptions, though there’s a big difference between talking about a potential aiming window and actually hitting one through it.