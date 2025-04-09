How Augusta National will play and look different at this year’s Masters after Hurricane Helene
4 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic
AUGUSTA, Ga. – It’s a line only for the bold, but it’s an option that didn’t exist this time a year ago.
As players stand on the 10th tee at Augusta National Golf Club, a small dip in the trees just ahead of them now tempts the eye. There’s a window to hit a towering drive and cut across the famed downhill dogleg right. It’s small, but it’s there.
“Extremely dangerous,” Xander Schauffele said of the window. “You can get a little risky if you're feeling dangerous.”
For years, that route was nonexistent. A horde of tall pines blocked any hope of a shortcut. But Augusta National looks a little different for the Masters this year and, in specific spots, plays different – all stemming from the destruction of Hurricane Helene last fall.
The Category 4 hurricane hit the Augusta area, 165 miles from the Atlantic Ocean, unexpectedly hard. The damage is notable throughout town. Trees are still down. Entire sections of neighborhoods have been wiped away by the destruction. Helene's winds were responsible for 11 deaths, per BBC Sport. The National Hurricane Center told the publication, “At least 362 homes and buildings were destroyed, while 3,000 others suffered major damage, and 3,500 others experienced minor to moderate damage."
It took two days of recovery efforts before Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley could get on property to assess the damage, though the club was fortunate in avoiding widespread damage.
But the effects of the storm are still noticeable. In total, around 1500 trees are believed to have been lost, and the downed trees off the 10th tee are one of several examples that could impact play.
From the familiar spot just off the first tee, patrons can look across the whole property and get a glimpse at the neighboring Augusta Country Club, a sightline seldom found. The Sarazen Bridge on the par-5 15th, well down the hill, can be seen while standing left of the ninth green. Mostly, the effects are cosmetic – noticeable in the environment but without much impact on play. The 10th is one of the exceptions, though there’s a big difference between talking about a potential aiming window and actually hitting one through it.
Jon Rahm had not seen the 10th tee when he spoke to the media Tuesday, but had heard rumors consistent with Schauffele’s account.
“I don’t believe it,” Rahm said. “And after I said this, I'm pretty sure there might be a tree right there next to the tee tomorrow morning.”
Trees also came down on the left side of the par-4 third hole, which could further incentivize players to eschew a layup and hit a driver up the right side and set up an inviting pitch into the green.
“There's a couple overhanging trees that aren't there anymore,” McIlroy said.
That’s a theme throughout. Several of the narrow driving corridors will play wider. Collin Morikawa specifically noted the second and ninth holes, where he can now hit his comfortable cut instead of a straight shot or draw. A few aiming lines have changed, too. On the 10th tee, players can now clearly see a TV tower in the distance that marks the ideal aiming line. A series of trees behind the 11th hole, a popular aiming line for players on their approach, were also lost.
An underrated aspect of the tree loss is also how it affects depth perception. Trees behind the 15th were lost, and Harris English said it’s “noticeably different” when hitting the approach shot into green and the tee shot on the par-3 16th.
Augusta National also rebuilt four greens – Nos. 1, 8, 15 and 16 – though it’s unclear whether any of those were related to the damage they sustained, or part of the club’s ongoing changes/improvements to the course (the tournament is known to rebuild greens without publicly acknowledging). McIlroy said those four greens are playing much firmer than the rest of the course. That should facilitate interesting risk-reward decisions on the par 5s, specifically as players will attempt to hold a rock-hard green.
“I think everyone saw the ladies playing here on Saturday, McIlroy said, referencing the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, “that those greens always are a little bit firmer, especially 15, for example, watching the balls shoot through that green.”
The familiarity of Augusta National is part of the pull that draws the broader sports world to golf once a year. It’s the only major that comes back to the same place annually. Even casual fans know most of the holes and can picture what it’s like to be at Augusta.
That picture largely looks the same, but if you know where to look, you’ll see the differences.