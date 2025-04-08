Masters Par 3 Contest: How to watch, tee times, scores
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The Par 3 Contest at the Masters has been a Wednesday tradition dating back to 1960 with the inaugural competition won by Sam Snead. Tournament participants as well as all past champions are invited to play the nine-hole course designed by George Cobb and Cliff Roberts, which is set around DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond.
In the tournament's history, there have been 112 holes-in-one made, including a record nine in 2016. Five holes-in-one were made in 2024, with Rickie Fowler winning the contest. No Par 3 Contest winner has won the Masters the same year as his short-course victory.
How to watch (all times ET)
Wednesday:
- Live streaming coverage: noon-4 p.m. on Masters.co, ESPN+ and Disney+
- Live TV coverage: 2-4 p.m., ESPN