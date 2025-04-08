PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Masters Par 3 Contest: How to watch, tee times, scores

    The Par 3 Contest at the Masters has been a Wednesday tradition dating back to 1960 with the inaugural competition won by Sam Snead. Tournament participants as well as all past champions are invited to play the nine-hole course designed by George Cobb and Cliff Roberts, which is set around DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond.

    In the tournament's history, there have been 112 holes-in-one made, including a record nine in 2016. Five holes-in-one were made in 2024, with Rickie Fowler winning the contest. No Par 3 Contest winner has won the Masters the same year as his short-course victory.



    How to watch (all times ET)

    Wednesday:

    • Live streaming coverage: noon-4 p.m. on Masters.co, ESPN+ and Disney+
    • Live TV coverage: 2-4 p.m., ESPN

