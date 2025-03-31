Inside the Field: Invites set for Masters Tournament

1. Masters Tournament champions (lifetime)

2. U.S. Open champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)

3. The Open champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)

4. PGA champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)

5. Winners of THE PLAYERS Championship (three years)

6. Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)

7. Current U.S. Amateur champion (7-A) (honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the current U.S. Amateur champion

8. Current The Amateur champion (honorary, non-competing after one year)

9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)

10. Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)

11. Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)

12. Current NCAA Division I men's individual champion (one year)

13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament

14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open

15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship

16. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

17. Individual winners of PGA TOUR events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending TOUR Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters

18. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending TOUR Championship

19. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

20. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament