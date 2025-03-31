Inside the Field: Invites set for Masters Tournament
The field has been released for the 2025 Masters Tournament, hosted at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
The field that has qualified as of March 31, 2025 (qualifying categories in parentheses) is listed below:
- Ludvig Åberg (13, 17, 18, 19, 20)
- Byeong Hun An (18, 19, 20)
- #* Jose Luis Ballester (7-A)
- #* Evan Beck (11)
- Daniel Berger (20)
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (18)
- Akshay Bhatia (18, 19, 20)
- Keegan Bradley (17, 18, 19, 20)
- Sam Burns (18, 19, 20)
- Angel Cabrera (1)
- # Brian Campbell (17)
- # Rafael Campos (17)
- # Laurie Canter (20)
- Patrick Cantlay (14, 18, 19, 20)
- Wyndham Clark (2, 18, 19, 20)
- Corey Conners (19, 20)
- Fred Couples (1)
- Cam Davis (13, 17)
- Jason Day (19, 20)
- Bryson DeChambeau (2, 13, 16, 19, 20)
- # Thomas Detry (16, 17, 20)
- Nick Dunlap (19, 20)
- # Nicolas Echavarria (17, 20)
- Austin Eckroat (17, 19)
- Harris English (17, 20)
- Tony Finau (14, 18, 19, 20)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (2, 19)
- Tommy Fleetwood (13, 18, 19, 20)
- Sergio Garcia (1)
- Lucas Glover (19, 20)
- # Max Greyserman (19, 20)
- Brian Harman (3, 19, 20)
- #* Justin Hastings (10)
- Tyrrell Hatton (13, 19, 20)
- Russell Henley (17, 18, 19, 20)
- # Joe Highsmith (17)
- Tom Hoge (18)
- ^ Nicolai Højgaard
- # Rasmus Højgaard (19)
- Max Homa (13, 19)
- Billy Horschel (15, 18, 19, 20)
- Viktor Hovland (16, 17, 18, 19, 20)
- Sungjae Im (18, 19, 20)
- Stephan Jaeger (20)
- Dustin Johnson (1)
- Zach Johnson (1)
- #* Noah Kent (7-B)
- Michael Kim (20)
- Tom Kim (19, 20)
- Chris Kirk (18)
- Patton Kizzire (17)
- Brooks Koepka (4)
- Bernhard Langer (1)
- # Thriston Lawrence (15, 19)
- Min Woo Lee (17, 19, 20)
- Shane Lowry (18, 19, 20)
- Robert MacIntyre (17, 18, 19, 20)
- Hideki Matsuyama (1, 17, 18, 19, 20)
- Denny McCarthy (19, 20)
- # Matt McCarty (17, 19)
- Rory McIlroy (5, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)
- # Maverick McNealy (17, 19, 20)
- Phil Mickelson (1,4)
- Collin Morikawa (3, 4, 13, 16, 18, 19, 20)
- ^ Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal (1)
- Matthieu Pavon (13, 18, 19)
- # Taylor Pendrith (17, 18, 19, 20)
- J.T. Poston (17, 19, 20)
- Jon Rahm (1, 2, 19)
- # Aaron Rai (17, 18, 19, 20)
- Patrick Reed (1, 13)
- # Davis Riley (17)
- Justin Rose (15, 19, 20)
- Xander Schauffele (3, 4, 13, 18, 19, 20)
- Scottie Scheffler (1, 5, 6, 17, 18, 19, 20)
- Adam Schenk (13)
- Charl Schwartzel (1)
- Adam Scott (1, 18, 19, 20)
- Vijay Singh (1)
- Cameron Smith (3, 13)
- J. J. Spaun (20)
- Jordan Spieth (1)
- Sepp Straka (17, 18, 19, 20)
- #* Hiroshi Tai (12)
- Nick Taylor (17, 20)
- Sahith Theegala (18, 19, 20)
- Justin Thomas (4, 18, 19, 20)
- # Davis Thompson (17, 19, 20)
- Jhonattan Vegas (17)
- Bubba Watson (1)
- Mike Weir (1)
- Danny Willett (1)
- Cameron Young (13, 19)
- # Kevin Yu (17)
- Will Zalatoris (13)
# Denotes first Masters
* Denotes Amateur
^ The Masters Committee, at its discretion, also invites international players not otherwise qualified.
Categories for 2025 Masters Tournament eligibility
1. Masters Tournament champions (lifetime)
2. U.S. Open champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)
3. The Open champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)
4. PGA champions (honorary, non-competing after five years)
5. Winners of THE PLAYERS Championship (three years)
6. Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)
7. Current U.S. Amateur champion (7-A) (honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the current U.S. Amateur champion
8. Current The Amateur champion (honorary, non-competing after one year)
9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)
10. Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)
11. Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)
12. Current NCAA Division I men's individual champion (one year)
13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament
14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open
15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship
16. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
17. Individual winners of PGA TOUR events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending TOUR Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters
18. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending TOUR Championship
19. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
20. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament