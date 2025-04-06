Scottie Scheffler enjoys practice round with his mom ahead of bad weather at the Masters

Although he got off to a slow start this year while recovering from surgery to his right hand, which he injured while using a wine glass to make ravioli over Christmas, Scheffler remains the favorite to win his third green jacket, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Second-ranked Rory McIlroy, a two-time winner in 2025 who is seeking to complete the career Grand Slam, has the next-best odds.