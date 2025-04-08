2025 Masters: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2
3 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Tee times have been announced for the 89th Masters Tournament, and there’s no shortage of storylines into the season’s first major championship.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler seeks his third Masters title in four years, while reigning PLAYERS champion Rory McIlroy looks to attain the career Grand Slam that has long eluded him at Augusta National Golf Club. Scheffler and McIlroy comprise the short list of pre-tournament favorites, but several other contenders will likely emerge as the Masters takes flight.
Xander Schauffele, a two-time major winner last year, chases a third leg of the career Grand Slam. Collin Morikawa, also a two-time major champion, has compiled exceptional stats in 2025 but has yet to find the winner’s circle. Viktor Hovland, still chasing his first major, moved toward a return to form with a victory at last month’s Valspar Championship. Justin Thomas has played well of late, but he hasn’t won since the 2022 PGA Championship. Jordan Spieth returns for the 10-year anniversary of his first major title in 2015. The list goes on.
Here’s a look at some notable groupings for the first two rounds of the 89th Masters Tournament (all times ET):
9:47 a.m./1:01 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
Morikawa has ascended to world No. 4 on the strength of two runner-up finishes this season, but the two-time major champion hasn’t won on TOUR since fall 2023. He’ll play the first two rounds at Augusta National alongside Chile’s Niemann, who received a special exemption into the field, and Australia’s Lee, who earned his first TOUR title at the Texas Children’s Houston Open just two weeks ago.
10:15 a.m./1:23 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A)
Scheffler is a two-time Masters champion, in 2022 and 2024, and looking to become the first to successfully defend a green jacket since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Thomas is a two-time major champion (the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship), and although he hasn’t won on TOUR in nearly three years, he has been close in 2025 including a runner-up at last month’s Valspar Championship. Arizona State senior Ballester won last year’s U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine, becoming the event’s first Spanish winner, to qualify for his first Masters.
10:26 a.m./1:34 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
On the 10-year anniversary of his first major title at the 2015 Masters, Spieth will traverse Augusta National for the first two rounds alongside Kim, already a three-time TOUR winner at age 22, and Hatton, who has notched six major top-10 finishes without a win.
11:34 p.m./10:26 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
The 2023 Masters champion Rahm will compete alongside Clark, winner of the 2023 U.S. Open, and Fleetwood, the world’s 12th-ranked player who has notched eight top-10 finishes in major championships but has yet to win on the PGA TOUR.
1:01 p.m./9:47 a.m.:Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, will play alongside Schauffele – eyeing the third leg of the career Grand Slam after winning last year’s PGA Championship and Open Championship – and Hovland, who won last month’s Valspar Championship amidst swing struggles that started after winning the 2023 FedExCup.
1:12 p.m./9:58 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
The golf world’s eyes always turn to McIlroy at Augusta National as the Northern Irishman eyes the career Grand Slam, and this year is no different as he arrives as a two-time TOUR winner this year (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS Championship). He’ll play the first two rounds alongside a pair of rising stars in Åberg, who finished runner-up at last year’s Masters in his major championship debut, and Bhatia, already a two-time TOUR winner at age 23.
1:23 p.m./10:15 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
Japan’s Matsuyama, who earned his first major title at the 2021 Masters, will play alongside two fellow major champions in DeChambeau (2020, 2024 U.S. Open) and Lowry (2019 Open Championship).
See below for all first- and second-round tee times for the 89th Masters Tournament, which begins Thursday morning at Augusta National (all times ET):
- 7:40 a.m./10:48 a.m.: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
- 7:51 a.m./10:59 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard
- 8:02 a.m./11:10 a.m.: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
- 8:13 a.m./11:21 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
- 8:24 a.m./11:38 a.m.: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson
- 8:35 a.m./11:49 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, *Noah Kent
- 8:52 a.m./noon: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
- 9:03 a.m./12:11 p.m.: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
- 9:14 a.m./12:22 p.m.: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:25 a.m./12:33 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
- 9:36 a.m./12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
- 9:47 a.m./1:01 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 9:58 a.m./1:12 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
- 10:15 a.m./1:23 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, *Jose Luis Ballester
- 10:26 a.m./1:34 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:37 a.m./1:45 p.m.: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
- 10:48 a.m./7:40 a.m.: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
- 10:59 a.m./7:51 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
- 11:10 a.m./8:02 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
- 11:21 a.m./8:13 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, *Evan Beck
- 11:38 a.m./8:24 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11:49 a.m./8:35 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, *Hiroshi Tai
- noon/8:52 a.m.: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
- 12:11 p.m./9:03 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, *Justin Hastings
- 12:22 p.m./9:14 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
- 12:33 p.m./9:25 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:50 p.m./9:36 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
- 1:01 p.m./9:47 a.m.: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 1:12 p.m./9:58 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 1:23 p.m./10:15 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
- 1:34 p.m./10:26 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:45 p.m./10:37 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
*Denotes amateur