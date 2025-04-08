2025 Masters: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2

Scheffler is a two-time Masters champion, in 2022 and 2024, and looking to become the first to successfully defend a green jacket since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Thomas is a two-time major champion (the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship), and although he hasn’t won on TOUR in nearly three years, he has been close in 2025 including a runner-up at last month’s Valspar Championship. Arizona State senior Ballester won last year’s U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine, becoming the event’s first Spanish winner, to qualify for his first Masters.