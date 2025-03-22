Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The Valspar Championship's final round will take place Sunday from Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. The finale of the PGA TOUR's Florida Swing sees a three-way tie at the top with Viktor Hovland, Nico Echavarria and Jacob Bridgeman sitting at 7-under 206 and holding a narrow one-stroke lead over Ricky Castillo.
Right behind the leaders are two dozen players who are very much still in the mix. World No. 10 Justin Thomas and No. 15 Shane Lowry are at 5-under and Jordan Spieth is at 3-under. World No. 3 Xander Schauffele sits T40 at even par following a 4-over 75 on Saturday.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 3-6 p.m., NBC/Peacock
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed/Featured group: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group/Featured group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee group
- 9:05 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Keith Mitchell
Featured groups
- 8:15 a.m. ET: David Lipsky, Adam Scott
- 9:50 am. ET: Harry Hall, Xander Schauffele
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)