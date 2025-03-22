PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

    The Valspar Championship's final round will take place Sunday from Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. The finale of the PGA TOUR's Florida Swing sees a three-way tie at the top with Viktor Hovland, Nico Echavarria and Jacob Bridgeman sitting at 7-under 206 and holding a narrow one-stroke lead over Ricky Castillo.

    Right behind the leaders are two dozen players who are very much still in the mix. World No. 10 Justin Thomas and No. 15 Shane Lowry are at 5-under and Jordan Spieth is at 3-under. World No. 3 Xander Schauffele sits T40 at even par following a 4-over 75 on Saturday.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 3-6 p.m., NBC/Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed/Featured group: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group/Featured group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 3Featured groups/holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    Marquee group

    • 9:05 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Keith Mitchell

    Featured groups

    • 8:15 a.m. ET: David Lipsky, Adam Scott
    • 9:50 am. ET: Harry Hall, Xander Schauffele

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    R3
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    T1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    4

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    GER
    J. Paul
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T11

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F
