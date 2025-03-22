Draws and Fades: Oddsmakers favor Viktor Hovland at Valspar, but Shane Lowry, other options lurk on leaderboard

The turnaround clicked again Saturday in Palm Harbor, where Thomas was second in SG: Tee-to-Green after ranking 68th and 63rd in the same metric over the first two days. He’s certainly live to win, and those that backed him in the neighborhood of +10000 when he was teetering on the cut line have an entertaining sweat ahead of them. But Thomas is still facing a nearly three-year victory drought, the length of which gets more surprising by the week for a player of his caliber. He’s going to be among the hunted, not the hunting, as the second biggest target behind Hovland on the leaderboard.