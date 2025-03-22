Five things to know ahead of Sunday at Valspar Championship

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, longtime friends and competitors, hadn’t played together in the first three rounds of a PGA TOUR event since THE PLAYERS Championship in 2018. That drought ended at the Valspar as they were grouped for the first two rounds and then paired in a Saturday two-ball after matching 1-over 143 for two rounds, one stroke inside the cut line. They fed off each other in Saturday’s third round, as Thomas shot a 6-under 65 (the day’s low round) to pull within two strokes of the 54-hole lead, while Spieth carded 4-under 67 to move within four of the lead, a more daunting task but still within striking distance. Neither has won on TOUR since 2022 (Spieth at the RBC Heritage; Thomas at the PGA Championship a month later). Each has the chance to end that drought Sunday afternoon at the Copperhead Course.