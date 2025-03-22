Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth charge into Valspar Championship contention in Saturday pairing

“At the end I wanted to get to where I was tied with him so we could just play again tomorrow,” Spieth said. “But we always want to beat each other when we're playing with each other and that pushes us to play better. But the last couple times he's gotten the better of me, so … and he was going to be hard to beat at 6-under today. It was just that last like five, that last eight holes for me I felt like I left two, three (shots) out there and he capitalized.”