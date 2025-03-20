Will Zalatoris doubles as Happy Gilmore’s caddie at Valspar Championship

“I won the Collegiate Showcase in 2015 (at) the now-Genesis Invitational, and I had, typical college kid, hadn't gotten a haircut in about five or six months, and Golf Channel posted a photo after I won the Showcase, and somebody mentioned it and immediately it picked up,” Zalatoris said of the longtime comparison to Gilmore’s caddie. “So, yeah, I've laughed at it. A couple of buddies that I've known for a long time have always kind of compared me to that kid too, especially when I had the longer hair when I first came out here. So, yeah, I'm glad – I had to pinch myself when we were filming it; it was pretty cool.”